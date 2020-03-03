Del Rioans enjoyed a rare night of Hungarian folk dance, classical ballet and Mexican folk dance mixed into an overall performance Saturday and Sunday at the Paul Poag Theatre.
The Hungarian Heart Texan Soul gala combined performances featuring dancers from Brigham Young University, Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance, Casa de la Cultura and ballet duo Mate Szetes and Kristen Bloom Allen.
The event bridged the gap between cultures and showcased the importance of uniting beyond borders, according to Hungarian Connection Gala Series.
Ballet duo Szetes and Allen performed pieces from Raymonda, with Allen portraying the titular character Raymonda and Szetes portraying Jean de Brienne, Raymonda’s love.
Szetes and Allen also performed a new dance choreographed by Szetes, which consisted of ballet and Hungarian folk dance.
Many children and teenagers from Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance contributed to the gala with a variety of Hungarian folk dances, as well as a reprisal of a Chinese New Year dance.
Students from Brigham Young University also performed a variety of dances, and Casa de la Cultura volunteer Xochitl Abrego performed ballet folklorico for the audience.
Del Rioans also had the opportunity to have their dogs take pictures with the dancers, before Sunday’s performance, as this event emphasized the importance of helping organizations, such as Animal Advocacy Rights Coalition – Del Rio and Dancers for Dogs.
All the funds raised from the event went toward these organizations, and supporting the abused and neglected animals in the Del Rio community, according to Hungarian Connection Gala Series.
According to the organization, it has been uniting communities through music and dance since 2014, while being keen on keeping national identity.
The performance was made possible by Del Rio Council for the Arts, Animal Advocacy Rights Coalition – Del Rio, Hungarian Connection Gala Series, City of Del Rio, Hungarian government, Brigham Young University, Dancers for Dogs and other organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.