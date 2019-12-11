Dec. 11, 2019 Police Blotter
ASSAULT
Roberto Blanco, 35, a resident of the 1400 block of Avenue Q, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with aggravated assault of a date, family member or member of the household, a first degree felony, police records show.
Blanco was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a location at the 1500 block of Avenue Q, where a man pointing a gun at a woman was reported.
DWI
A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, after momentarily driving on the wrong side of the road on Kingsway, police records show.
Jacqueline Casillas, 26, whose place of residence is listed both at Las Brisas and at the 300 block of Long Drive, was arrested on Nov. 23, at 3:02 a.m., at the 200 block of Arrowhead, records state.
According to the arrest report, Casillas was driving a white Nissan Versa that morning, at approximately 2:33 a.m., when she was spotted by a Del Rio Police Department officer driving on the wrong side of the road, then correcting and continuing on the westbound lane of Kingsway.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 1600 block of Kingsway, the arrest report states.
Casillas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony, the arrest report states.
Jacqueline Garcia, 35, a resident of the 200 block of Esquivel Street, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 3:35 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Bedell Avenue, police records state.
Police records show Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision, and upon investigation they determined the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated, Garcia was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.