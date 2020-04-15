A Del Rio teen was recently charged with family violence, following an incident occurring in the city’s north side.
Jasmine Flores, 19, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Yucca Trailer Park Road, was arrested at home on March 26, at 1:20 a.m., and charged with aggravated assault of a date or family member, after the report of a domestic incident, police records show.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded on March 26 to the location, in the city’s north side, where they heard an ongoing argument between a man and a woman inside one of the apartments, according to police records.
The officers questioned the participating parties individually to gather information, and learned Flores had physically assaulted a man with a weapon, according to the arrest report.
Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date or family member, a first degree felony, according to the arrest report.
She was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.