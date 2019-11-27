Nov. 27, 2019 Jail Log
Nov. 14
Jerome Alexander Brissett
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Marco Olivares
Injury to a child, elderly or disabled with intentional bodily injury
Bail jumping and failure to appear
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Joel Salazar, Jr.
Sexual assault of a child
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 16
Israel Martiarena Calderon
Possession of controlled substance greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
Nov. 20
Seth Brantley
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Unlawfully carrying a weapon
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Eulalio Iracheta
Burglary of habitation to commit a felony
Del Rio Police Department
Jaime Andres Lozoya
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams (meth)(cocaine) x2
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Francisco Javier Martinez
Driving under the influence liquor
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Robert James Valadez
Aggravated robbery parole violation
Del Rio Police Department
Armando Vaquera
Violation of probation terms possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug free zone
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 21
Carlos Estepa
Evading arrest or detention
Fail to identify fugitive give false information
Texas Department of Public Safety
Marco Gonzalez Morales
Parole violation DWI greater than or equal to 0.15 blood alcohol concentration
David Roy Hernandez Pineda
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causes serious bodily injury
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
