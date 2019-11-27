Nov. 27, 2019 Jail Log

Nov. 14

Jerome Alexander Brissett

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Marco Olivares

Injury to a child, elderly or disabled with intentional bodily injury

Bail jumping and failure to appear

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Joel Salazar, Jr.

Sexual assault of a child

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 16

Israel Martiarena Calderon

Possession of controlled substance greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

Nov. 20

Seth Brantley

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Unlawfully carrying a weapon

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Eulalio Iracheta

Burglary of habitation to commit a felony

Del Rio Police Department

Jaime Andres Lozoya

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams (meth)(cocaine) x2

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Francisco Javier Martinez

Driving under the influence liquor

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Robert James Valadez

Aggravated robbery parole violation

Del Rio Police Department

Armando Vaquera

Violation of probation terms possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug free zone

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 21

Carlos Estepa

Evading arrest or detention

Fail to identify fugitive give false information

Texas Department of Public Safety

Marco Gonzalez Morales

Parole violation DWI greater than or equal to 0.15 blood alcohol concentration

David Roy Hernandez Pineda

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causes serious bodily injury

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.