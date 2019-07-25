ACUÑA, Mexico – The bodies of two Mexican nationals who were trying to cross the Rio Grande River were identified Wednesday in Ciudad Acuña, Coah., Mexico by state investigators.
The bodies were recovered on July 16 from Lake Amistad by Beta Group first responders and by city of Acuña Civil Protection Department officials. They were identified as Elijio Acosta Sabanilla, 30, and Arturo Angeles Garcia, 22, both of them were originally from Nicolas Flores, Hidalgo, Mexico.
According to city officials they were trying to cross the river west from Amistad Dam, at Ejido G. Bonfil, near the place known as the Hermit Cave.
The bodies were recovered by members of Beta Group, led by coordinator Tomás López, and by the city of Acuña Civil Protection Department, under the direction of Rodolfo Valderas.
The bodies were brought to the place known as the old marina or “viejo embarcadero,” where police detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation.
One of them was wearing a sweater, blue jeans and boots, while the other one was wearing a polo style shirt, blue jeans and boots. Neither of them had any identification on them.
Police officials and forensic experts ruled out foul play in an initial assessment.
The bodies were first spotted by commercial fishermen, who reported them to the police on July 16, but it wasn’t until three days later that the investigation formally started under the direction of prosecutor Luis Alberto Vázquez Figueroa’s office.
Investigators said the deceased were accompanied by other migrants from Hidalgo, which they believe were able to successfully cross the river.
The bodies were identified by family members who came to Acuña from the state of Hidalgo, and were released to them.
