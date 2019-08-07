Two El Paso men were arrested after a traffic incident escalated into a fight, with one of the alleged assailants facing charges of pulling out a gun on a man, according to police records.
Walther Mathew Bryan, 39, a resident of the 800 block of Dessert Moon Drive, in El Paso, Texas, and Francisco J. Garcia, 31, whose place of residence is registered at the 8100 block of Wonderland Lane, also in El Paso, were arrested on July 25, at 3:30 a.m.
Arrest reports show Bryan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, while Garcia is facing assault charges, a Class C misdemeanor.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states on that date, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Joshua Garcia responded to a fight in progress at the Studio 6 Extended Stay, 3808 Veterans Boulevard, where he met with the alleged victim.
According to the incident report Garcia was informed the alleged victim was traveling south on the outside lane on Veterans Boulevard with a black Ford F-150 pickup truck swerved from the inside lane to the outside lane trying to turn into the hotel, almost striking the alleged victim’s truck.
The man stated he and the black F-150 pulled over into the hotel’s parking lot. The man stated three men got off the truck and began walking toward his truck, with one of them punching him in the face through the driver’s side and the other one pulling a gun out.
Garcia gathered sworn statements from the alleged victim and his cousins, who were also in the truck with him when the incident occurred.
Bryan and Garcia were arrested and transported the police station for booking and processing.
