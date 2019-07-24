A nondenominational evangelical Christian organization is responding to the needs of the people along the U.S. border.
Samaritan’s Purse recently announced they were responding to the immigration crisis taking place along the U.S.-Mexico southwest border by providing aide on both sides. Volunteers would help out in Del Rio, McAllen, Laredo and other communities by providing water, food and other emergency supplies, according to their statement.
The Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization meant to provide spiritual and physical aid to hurting people across the world. The organization has been around since 1970 and has helped people who are victims of poverty, war, natural disasters, disease and famine “with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ.”
Shannon Daley, program manager of U.S. disaster relief for Samaritan’s Purse, added the organization has teams spread out across the border doing various things to help out with the current situation.
“We had a group of people looking to see where we could get involved and somehow they came across the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition,” Daley said.
The future is unpredictable, but the help is currently needed in cities such as Del Rio and volunteers will continue to spread the word of Jesus Christ while attending to physical and spiritual needs of the asylum seekers, according to Daley.
After the three-month mark, the Samaritan’s Purse will re-evaluate the situation and determine if their plan needs to change. The organization arrived at the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility Center on July 13 and will be helping the coalition for the next six months.
“The thing that surprised me the most is the amount of different countries represented (by asylum seekers). You would think it would just be Mexico, but there are different countries that come through here (the Chihuahua center),” Daley said.
Daley added part of the reason U.S. Border Patrol releases asylum seekers to the coalition is in order for them to be well cared for and get closer to their sponsors. “Rather than Border Patrol saying ‘oh, you’re done with us,’ they bring them here so they’re taken care of,” Daley said.
Daley added regardless of stance, regardless of opinions and feelings, asylum seekers are hurting people who need someone to love on them. “We would encourage people to look at people as people and see them for who they are,” Daley said.
