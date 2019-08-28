A new rule from the University Interscholastic League had Del Rio marching band students visit the doctor ahead of the 2019-2020 school year. Marching band students are required to have a physical examination beginning this school year.
Del Rio High School Marching Band Director Ricardo Rios said any student that wishes to be in marching band is now mandated by the state to have a physical on file.
The rule took effect on Aug. 1 and meeting compliance prior to that date was encouraged by Rios. Students entering the marching band are now required to have a physical examination during their first and third years.
Students in their second and fourth years of marching band are required to have a medical record history signed by a parent or guardian and themselves.
Rios said the rule did not affect the number of students attending summer practice at first, as they had until Aug. 1 to turn in a physical. “Students could still participate in the indoor activities but could not participate in outdoor rehearsals,” Rios said.
Rios said he had new students come in to the marching program and they had to go get a physical examination before being able to attend outdoor practices.
Marching band students went through the same process as the student athletes. “There are clinics that provide physicals or private doctors that do the same,” Rios said.
Students and parents were made aware about the requirement during the May concerts and then were sent a reminder in June so they could meet the Aug. 1 deadline.
Beginning the 2020-2021 school year all students must meet compliance prior to any physical activity associated with marching band, regardless of the start date, according to the league’s website.
More information regarding compliance for marching band students can be found at uiltexas.org.
