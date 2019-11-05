The city is waiting for approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers so work can proceed on planned improvements along the San Felipe Creek.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook said Friday the city has targeted three areas along the creek for improvements to infrastructure on the creek’s banks.
Cook also reviewed those planned improvements with a group of local real estate agents, land developers and builders during a developers’ roundtable Thursday hosted by the city planning staff at the civic center.
Areas slated for improvement include the footbridge just downstream of the U.S. Highway 90 Bridge, an area near the Moore Park Pool and an area near the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez Jr. Amphitheater.
“The work at each site will be very specific to that site, but generally, the work will include new guard rails, hand rails and sidewalk repairs. In the area near the amphitheater, they will use gabions to stabilize the creek bank,” Cook said.
He explained gabions are large rock-filled wire cages. Once the “cages” are placed, they will be covered and a concrete or flagstone sidewalk set on top.
“I would say the design for these projects is essentially finished, but the Fort Worth District of the U.S. Corps of Engineers, because this is a waterway, has the environmental responsibility, and so they are looking at the design and have been looking at it since Aug. 30 or so. Unless they find something extraordinary, as soon as they say, ‘Yes, you’re good to go; here’s your permit,’ then we can finish the design and put it out for bids,” Cook said.
He added he believes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will probably finish their review of the design within a month.
“I think we will bid the project about March 2020,” Cook said.
He said he believes actual work on the three creek side projects will begin sometime in 2020.
“The flip side of that is that we’ll have to be working on the creek in the summer time, when people are using it,” he said.
Cook said the work will be scheduled to have the least impact on public usage of the creek, especially during summer celebrations like the Fourth of July.
Funding for the creek improvement projects will come from 2017 certificates of obligation, from which $500,000 has been set aside, which helped pay the $65,000 cost of the project design.
Another $500,000 was budgeted for the project from 2018 certificates of obligation.
“So $1 million has been set aside for the project, and we’ve only spent $65,000,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.