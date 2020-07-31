A man wanted in Minnesota for multiple kidnapping charges was arrested Thursday night in Eagle Pass by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the agency reported. Four children were also found safe.
Santos Vargas, 33, was arrested on kidnapping charges from Rochester, Minnesota. Members of the task force found the four children that Vargas had transported to Texas, the children were safe, the agency said. Vargas, a convicted felon, was wanted on multiple state warrants from Minnesota, and has extensive criminal history, the agency said.
