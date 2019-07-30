U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Del Rio port of entry recently seized a significant amount of hard narcotics with a combined total street value exceeding $825K in three separate enforcement actions.
“Del Rio CBP officers work hard every day to fulfill the CBP mission and this is evidence of their diligence and dedication to protect our nation’s borders,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio port of entry.
The first seizure of the month occurred late in the evening on July 3, when CBP officers at the Del Rio port of entry referred a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 22-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary examination.
An examination utilizing non-intrusive imaging systems resulted in discrepancies within the vehicle. A physical inspection of the vehicle led to the extraction of 10 packages that contained just over 17 pounds of the alleged methamphetamine.
On July 13, CBP officers seized just over 10 pounds of alleged heroin in eight bricks hidden within two wooden decorative items in the back seat of 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 26-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who is a resident of Del Rio.
The most recent seizure occurred on July 14, when CBP officers at the Del Rio port of entry seized almost three pounds of alleged black tar heroin, 19.2 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .380 caliber pistol. The items (concealed within a black backpack) were seized from a 52-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who was a passenger in a 2011 black Nissan Altima.
The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $825,771.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. The individuals were arrested and the cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents and state and local authorities.
