2020 General Election

Depending upon their address, local voters will be electing city, county, school district and hospital board representatives on top of the federal and state elections

FEDERAL OFFICES

PRESIDENT OF THE U.S.

• Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

• Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

• Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

• Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker

Party: Green

Incumbent: No

U.S. SENATOR

• John Cornyn

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

• Mary “MJ” Hegar

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

• Kerry Douglas McKennon

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

• David B. Collins

Party: Green

Incumbent: No

U.S. REP., DISTRICT 23

• Tony Gonzales

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

• Gina Ortiz Jones

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

• Beto Villela

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

STATE OFFICES

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

• James “Jim” Wright

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Chief Executive Officer

• Chrysta Castañeda

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

• Matt Sterett

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Oil and gas software

• Katija “Kat” Gruene

Party: Green

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

CHIEF JUSTICE,

SUPREME COURT

• Nathan Hecht

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Chief Justice, Supreme Court

• Amy Clark Meachum

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Judge

• Mark Ash

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 -

UNEXPIRED TERM

• Jane Bland

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Justice, Supreme Court of Texas

• Kathy Cheng

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

• Jeff Boyd

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Justice, Supreme Court of Texas

• Staci Williams

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: District court judge

• William Bryan Strange III

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

• Brett Busby

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Justice

• Gisela D. Triana

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Justice, Third Court of Appeals

• Tom Oxford

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Lawyer

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3

• Bert Richardson

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

• Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4

• Kevin Patrick Yeary

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Judge

• Tina Clinton

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Judge

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9

• David Newell

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

• Brandon Birmingham

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Judge 292nd Judicial District Court Dallas County

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DIST. 1

• Jennifer Ivey

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Small Business Owner

• Georgina Perez

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Teacher

STATE SENATOR, DIST. 19

• Peter P. “Pete” Flores

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Retired Texas Game Warden

• Roland Gutierrez

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

• Jo-Anne Valdivia

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

STATE REP., DIST. 74

• Ruben Falcon

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Self-employed

• Eddie Morales

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

CHIEF JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

• Renee Yanta

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

• Rebeca Martinez

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Judge

DISTRICT JUDGE, 63RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

• Roland Andrade

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney At Law

• F. David Ortiz

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Attorney

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 63RD JUDICIAL DIST.

• Suzanne West (unopposed)

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation: City Attorney for the City of Del Rio

COUNTY OFFICES

VAL VERDE COUNTY ATTORNEY

• David E. Martinez

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

• Ana Markowski Smith

Party: Independent

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: County Attorney

VAL VERDE COUNTY SHERIFF

• Jose Francisco “Joe Frank” Martinez (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Sheriff

VAL VERDE COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR

• Elodia “Loly” Garcia (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1*

• Martin Whitehead Wardlaw (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Rancher

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 1*

• Jesse James Trevino (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation: Constable

CONSTABLE PCT. 1*

• Dionicio “Nicho” Trevino III (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent:

Occupation:

CONSTABLE PCT. 2*

• John Charles “Big John” Skelton

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

• Daniel Reyes Jr.

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Occupation:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3*

• Robert Beau Nettleton (unopposed)

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation:

CONSTABLE PCT. 3*

• Steve Berg (unopposed)

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Occupation: Constable

CONSTABLE PCT. 4*

• Gerardo Hernandez (unopposed)

Party: Democratic

Incumbent:

Occupation:

CITY OF DEL RIO

Councilperson at-large, Place A

• Mario Bosquez

• Diana Bejarano Salgado (incumbent)

• Steven T. Webb

Councilperson at-large, Place B

• Josue Vela

• J.P. Sanchez

Councilperson, District III*

• Silvia M. Ojeda

• Alexandra Falcon Calderon

City of Del Rio Propositions

• Proposition A

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to revise and delete sections which are inconsistent or outdated under state law to be consistent with current state law.

• Proposition B

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to clarify the application of term limits in regard to councilperson seats, the mayor, and the incomplete terms.

• Proposition C

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to update outdate language, to add authority for a municipal court supervisor to be the clerk of the court, to provide for appointment of a judge pro tempore and to add the requirement that the municipal court judge be a licensed attorney.

• Proposition D

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to require City Council to review the proper amount for bonds for certain officials every two years.

• Proposition E

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio providing for the city manager’s authority and duties.

• Proposition F

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio providing that appropriations for capital improvement project funds do not lapse at the end of the year.

• Proposition G

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio removing from the scope of referendum those ordinances related to indebtedness or setting utility or bridge rates if such setting of new rates is necessary to comply with a provision contained in an ordinance authoring indebtedness.

• Proposition H

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio in regard to the international bridge to coincide with state law and to provide for the authority to donate bridge property or facilities to the federal government.

• Proposition I

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to reflect gender neutral descriptions.

• Proposition J

The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to require electronic fund transfers to be processed consistent to all other disbursement of the city.

VAL VERDE CO. HOSPITAL DISTRICT

Trustee, at-large

• Raul Alatorre

• Robin Anne Palmer

• Juan C. Onofre

Trustee, Pct. 3*

• Alvaro “AL” Arreola

Trustee, Pct. 4*

• Jane Morain

SAN FELIPE DEL RIO CISD

Trustee, Place II

• Jacques De La Mota

• Joshua D. Overfelt

• Glafiro “Firo” Santellanes Jr.

• Arturo Rodriguez

Trustee, Place VI

• Diego M. Almaraz

• Felix Escobedo Jr.

• Hugo Sanchez

• Diana E. Gonzales

Trustee, Place VII

• Jesus Emilio Galindo

• Amy Haynes

• Juan Leon

COMSTOCK ISD

Elect four

• Bill Zuberbueler

• Miguel S. Zuniga

• Vicky Roberts

• Jimmy Crane

• Rachel Beavan

• Regina Jimenez

* Editor’s note: Only voters within that particular district will be voting for candidates running for these positions.

