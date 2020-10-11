Depending upon their address, local voters will be electing city, county, school district and hospital board representatives on top of the federal and state elections
FEDERAL OFFICES
PRESIDENT OF THE U.S.
• Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
• Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
• Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
• Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker
Party: Green
Incumbent: No
U.S. SENATOR
• John Cornyn
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
• Mary “MJ” Hegar
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
• Kerry Douglas McKennon
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
• David B. Collins
Party: Green
Incumbent: No
U.S. REP., DISTRICT 23
• Tony Gonzales
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
• Gina Ortiz Jones
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
• Beto Villela
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
STATE OFFICES
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
• James “Jim” Wright
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Chief Executive Officer
• Chrysta Castañeda
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
• Matt Sterett
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Oil and gas software
• Katija “Kat” Gruene
Party: Green
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
CHIEF JUSTICE,
SUPREME COURT
• Nathan Hecht
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Chief Justice, Supreme Court
• Amy Clark Meachum
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Judge
• Mark Ash
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 -
UNEXPIRED TERM
• Jane Bland
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Justice, Supreme Court of Texas
• Kathy Cheng
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
• Jeff Boyd
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Justice, Supreme Court of Texas
• Staci Williams
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: District court judge
• William Bryan Strange III
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
• Brett Busby
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Justice
• Gisela D. Triana
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Justice, Third Court of Appeals
• Tom Oxford
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Lawyer
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3
• Bert Richardson
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Judge
• Tina Clinton
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Judge
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9
• David Newell
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
• Brandon Birmingham
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Judge 292nd Judicial District Court Dallas County
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DIST. 1
• Jennifer Ivey
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Small Business Owner
• Georgina Perez
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Teacher
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 19
• Peter P. “Pete” Flores
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Retired Texas Game Warden
• Roland Gutierrez
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
• Jo-Anne Valdivia
Party: Libertarian
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
STATE REP., DIST. 74
• Ruben Falcon
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Self-employed
• Eddie Morales
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
CHIEF JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT
• Renee Yanta
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
• Rebeca Martinez
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Judge
DISTRICT JUDGE, 63RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
• Roland Andrade
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney At Law
• F. David Ortiz
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Attorney
DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 63RD JUDICIAL DIST.
• Suzanne West (unopposed)
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation: City Attorney for the City of Del Rio
COUNTY OFFICES
VAL VERDE COUNTY ATTORNEY
• David E. Martinez
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
• Ana Markowski Smith
Party: Independent
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: County Attorney
VAL VERDE COUNTY SHERIFF
• Jose Francisco “Joe Frank” Martinez (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Sheriff
VAL VERDE COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR
• Elodia “Loly” Garcia (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1*
• Martin Whitehead Wardlaw (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Rancher
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 1*
• Jesse James Trevino (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Constable
CONSTABLE PCT. 1*
• Dionicio “Nicho” Trevino III (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent:
Occupation:
CONSTABLE PCT. 2*
• John Charles “Big John” Skelton
Party: Republican
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
• Daniel Reyes Jr.
Party: Democratic
Incumbent: No
Occupation:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3*
• Robert Beau Nettleton (unopposed)
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation:
CONSTABLE PCT. 3*
• Steve Berg (unopposed)
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Constable
CONSTABLE PCT. 4*
• Gerardo Hernandez (unopposed)
Party: Democratic
Incumbent:
Occupation:
CITY OF DEL RIO
Councilperson at-large, Place A
• Mario Bosquez
• Diana Bejarano Salgado (incumbent)
• Steven T. Webb
Councilperson at-large, Place B
• Josue Vela
• J.P. Sanchez
Councilperson, District III*
• Silvia M. Ojeda
• Alexandra Falcon Calderon
City of Del Rio Propositions
• Proposition A
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to revise and delete sections which are inconsistent or outdated under state law to be consistent with current state law.
• Proposition B
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to clarify the application of term limits in regard to councilperson seats, the mayor, and the incomplete terms.
• Proposition C
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to update outdate language, to add authority for a municipal court supervisor to be the clerk of the court, to provide for appointment of a judge pro tempore and to add the requirement that the municipal court judge be a licensed attorney.
• Proposition D
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to require City Council to review the proper amount for bonds for certain officials every two years.
• Proposition E
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio providing for the city manager’s authority and duties.
• Proposition F
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio providing that appropriations for capital improvement project funds do not lapse at the end of the year.
• Proposition G
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio removing from the scope of referendum those ordinances related to indebtedness or setting utility or bridge rates if such setting of new rates is necessary to comply with a provision contained in an ordinance authoring indebtedness.
• Proposition H
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio in regard to the international bridge to coincide with state law and to provide for the authority to donate bridge property or facilities to the federal government.
• Proposition I
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to reflect gender neutral descriptions.
• Proposition J
The amendment of the City Charter of the City of Del Rio to require electronic fund transfers to be processed consistent to all other disbursement of the city.
VAL VERDE CO. HOSPITAL DISTRICT
Trustee, at-large
• Raul Alatorre
• Robin Anne Palmer
• Juan C. Onofre
Trustee, Pct. 3*
• Alvaro “AL” Arreola
Trustee, Pct. 4*
• Jane Morain
SAN FELIPE DEL RIO CISD
Trustee, Place II
• Jacques De La Mota
• Joshua D. Overfelt
• Glafiro “Firo” Santellanes Jr.
• Arturo Rodriguez
Trustee, Place VI
• Diego M. Almaraz
• Felix Escobedo Jr.
• Hugo Sanchez
• Diana E. Gonzales
Trustee, Place VII
• Jesus Emilio Galindo
• Amy Haynes
• Juan Leon
COMSTOCK ISD
Elect four
• Bill Zuberbueler
• Miguel S. Zuniga
• Vicky Roberts
• Jimmy Crane
• Rachel Beavan
• Regina Jimenez
* Editor’s note: Only voters within that particular district will be voting for candidates running for these positions.
