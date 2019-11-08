Traffic backed up Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 90 East, near the Bowie Street intersection, at the railroad underpass. The traffic jam was caused by an accident involving vehicles and livestock.
The city of Del Rio issued a Nixle alert, warning drivers of the closed lanes and slow moving traffic at 8:35 p.m.
“Due to accident, citizens are advised lanes closed and traffic moving slowly on Highway 90 East and the railroad underpass,” the alert reads.
The accident, according to the notice, involved several vehicles and livestock, and encouraged drivers to find alternatives to this intersection, and to use caution if passing through.
Some eastbound drivers took U.S. Highway 277, then State Loop 79, and continued on U.S. Highway 90 East.
The intersection is the same where a two-vehicle collision occurring on May 21 left one man dead and two individuals injured. That night, a 1998 Isuzu Rodeo coming out of the underpass was trying to incorporate to U.S. Highway 90, did not yield right of way, and was T-boned by a 2001 GMC Yukon, according to the accident report.
The News-Herald has submitted a public information request for an update on the accident from the Del Rio Police Department/City of Del Rio. The complete story will be published as soon as the information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.