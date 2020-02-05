The possession of a marijuana joint and a marijuana baggie put a Del Rio man behind bars, after Del Rio Police Department officers found him and others on Juanita Street, in the city’s south side, police records state.
Max Munoz, 17, who has his place of residence listed at the 600 block of Ramon Street, was arrested on Jan. 23, at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection Rosita and Juanita streets, he was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
On Jan. 23 officers Jorge Aguirre and Ivonne Gonzalez were patrolling the area of the 200 block of Juanita Street, at the end of the roadway and on dirt road, when they observed two vehicles parked next to each other, police records state.
The drivers of both vehicles exited and approached the patrol unit, with one of them, identified as Munoz, driving a Toyota sedan, records state.
As one of the officers went to Munoz’s vehicle and talked to other individuals in the vehicle, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the arrest report states.
The officer was approached by Munoz, who admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, the report states.
The officers found a joint and a baggie in the vehicle, which field tested positive for marijuana, they were collected for evidence, the report states.
Munoz was arrested and taken to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
