U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Border Patrol Station and the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team, rescued Friday 11 people stranded in the Rio Grande River, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“Border Patrol agents continue to warn immigrants not to attempt to cross the Rio Grande River illegally,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said.
“On this occasion, help arrived in time to save the lives of these individuals. Unfortunately, not every person attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande River is so lucky.”
Border Patrol agents rescued 11 people from Honduras and El Salvador, including five children, after the group attempted to wade across the Rio Grande River south of Del Rio. The group entered the river shortly after midnight, the agency said.
Upon reaching an island in the river, the group found deep, fast-flowing water between them and the northern bank of the Rio Grande River. Responding agents cautioned the group to remain where they were and not to attempt the cross the dangerous river, the agency said.
Agents stayed in the area throughout the night, monitoring the safety of the group. After daylight, BORSTAR operators maneuvered a vessel to the group and brought them safely to shore. The group consisted of six adults and five children, ranging in age from 3-11.
The group was evaluated by Border Patrol EMTs with no injuries found or reported. All individuals will be processed per CBP guidelines, the agency said.
To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.
