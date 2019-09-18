Joanna Dawn Thompson, a 27-year-old Del Rioan and a resident of the 300 block of Eighth Street, was arrested and charged with the possession of drugs following an incident occurring on Sept. 9, at the 1500 block of East U.S. Highway 90, police records state.
Thompson was arrested at 12:43 p.m., following the report of a motor vehicle accident at the Sonic Drive-In located at 1510 U.S. Highway 90 East, at 12:10 p.m., according to the arrest report.
Upon arrival Del Rio Police officers contacted one of the motorists involved in the accident, who was behaving strangely, the report states.
The woman consented to a vehicle search, and the officers located several pieces of drug paraphernalia, the report states.
The officers requested a Val Verde County sheriff’s deputy to conduct a pat down search, under the suspicion Thompson may be in the possession of an illegal substance, the report states.
During the pat down the deputy found a pill container with several pills, believed to be alprazolam (Xanax), the report states.
Thompson was unable to provide a prescription for the pills, and was subsequently arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor, the report states.
While conducting an inventory of Thompson’s vehicle, officers located a small blue case containing a green leafy substance which field-tested positive for marijuana. The substance totaled .5 grams.
Thompson was also charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
