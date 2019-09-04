ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC honored Jackie Perez with its 2019 Excellence in Bendix Leadership Award, in recognition of her outstanding talents, commitment, and contributions. Perez is plant manager for Bendix’s Acuña, Mexico, facility.
Mike Goetz, quality director, and Kathy Gosnell, group controller for North America, are also among this year’s recipients. Both are based at Bendix’s Elyria, Ohio, headquarters.
The award, now in its 10th year, recognizes employees who exemplify leadership in their behavior and actions, whether or not they hold a leadership title or manage others in their everyday role. Presented as a part of the company’s Drive for Distinction celebration, the Excellence in Bendix Leadership Award is the highest individual distinction a Bendix employee can achieve.
Recipients are nominated by their peers and recommended by their managers for demonstrating invaluable leadership characteristics, such as collaboration, guidance, integrity, and excellence.
“Leaders are employees – at all levels of the organization – who have turned their vision into reality. We are pleased to celebrate their skills, accomplishments, and dedication with Bendix’s premier individual achievement award,” said Michael J. Hawthorne, Bendix president and CEO.
“Jackie, Mike, and Kathy drive themselves to achieve success, while motivating and inspiring others to do the same. As a company, we can count on them to help us meet the demands of a constantly changing global marketplace. And it’s through their efforts – together with the commitment of their fellow team members – that Bendix is shaping tomorrow’s transportation.”
Bendix is the North American leader in the development and manufacture of leading-edge active safety, air management, and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles.
Throughout her 16 years as a Bendix team member, Jackie Perez has consistently demonstrated her exceptional leadership abilities and deep passion for the people who report to work each day in Acuña. Perez is known as a supportive and insightful leader – and an empathetic listener – who has assembled a strong and talented team, one that delivers a common vision with an authentic sense of unity and friendship.
Established in May 1988, Bendix’s Acuña manufacturing operation consists of three state-of-the-art facilities and a logistics center. The operation employs more than 1,800 workers and encompasses 412,000 square feet. Acuña is one of the fastest-growing Bendix manufacturing sites.
“As a plant manager, she’s connected, consistent, and driven,” said Bendix Chairman Joe McAleese, who presented Perez with her award. “Under Jackie’s direction, Acuña has implemented a refreshed shop floor management system that brings an additional level of emphasis on safety, quality, and problem-solving to daily operations. Thanks to her inspiring vision, key performance indicators at Acuña are at, or above, outstanding levels. She has also worked with her team to substantially increase community engagement and to introduce numerous employee and family events.”
Perez is a graduate of the Bendix Strategic Leadership Program, holding a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Mary’s University and a master’s in controlling and accounting from New England College. She, along with her husband and four children, are active members of their hometown community of Del Rio, Texas.
Executives of the Knorr-Bremse Group, Bendix’s parent company, consider Acuña a model manufacturing facility. Knorr-Bremse honored the Acuña operation as its top-ranked plant worldwide in 2011. Bendix also maintains other operations in Mexico, including an Engineering Research and Development Center in Monterrey and an expansive Distribution Center in Mexico City.
