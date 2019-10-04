The Miss Del Rio and Miss Del Rio Teen pageants will be held Saturday night at the Paul Poag Theater, the ceremony will be kicking off the 2019 Fiestas de Amistad, “A Celebration of Friendship, Love and Unity Between our Two Countries.”
The ceremony is slated to begin at 7 p.m., the venue will be opening its doors at 6 p.m. tickets are $15, and these are the 2019 contestants:
Miss Del Rio contestants
• Tamika Raquel Gonzalez
Tamika Raquel Gonzalez is a junior at Del Rio High School. She is the blessed 16-year-old daughter of Sergio and Lorena Gonzalez. She is an outgoing and bubbly person that is always willing to give her best in all that she commits herself to. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America, Student Council and the Vice President of the Junior class. In addition, she is a minister and lector at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she holds a leadership role representing the youth. Ready to lend a helping hand, Tamika has spent time volunteering for the American Cancer Society, giving away clothes/necessities for those most in need and other nonprofit organizations. The opportunity to compete has not only led to growth but has opened many new doors for her future. As she aspires to become a pediatric dermatologist, she plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio where she will major in biology. This journey could not be possible without the love and support from her family and friends. But above all, God whom gives her the strength and courage to believe in others and herself.
• Leah Mikaela Ortiz
Leah Mikaela Ortiz is the 16-year-old daughter of Pete and Rose Ortiz. She is currently a junior at Del Rio High School where she is involved in the National Technical Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, the Child Guidance Program and is a member of the Junior Varsity Queens Volleyball team. Leah has over 200 volunteer hours through her involvement with The Feast
of Sharing, Niños Navideños, cleaning of the church, and Fall Food Drive. Leah is planning to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio where she will major in business management to become an entrepreneur. Leah would like to thank her family and friends, her parents and especially God who supported her through it all and guided her with open hands.
• Sabrina Williams
Sabrina Williams, 17, is the daughter of Liliana Flores and John Williams. She is a Junior at Del Rio High School. Sabrina is an active athlete. She runs track and plays basketball. One of Sabrina’s proudest moment was being able to be a regional qualifier, running the 100 and 300 meter hurdles her freshman year. Inspiring and helping children is what Sabrina does best. She has donated many countless volunteer hours to the Special Olympics and the boys and girls club. Upon graduation she plans to attend Texas A&M university to obtain her degree in animal science with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian. Sabrina would like to thank her mother, family, friends and sponsors for the love and support they have given her throughout her journey. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible. More importantly she would like to thank God who has blessed her with many amazing opportunities like this one.
• Alyssa Marie Fernandez
Alyssa is currently a senior at Del Rio High School in the Early College program and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is the oldest of three children born to Richard and Jasmine Fernandez. Alyssa enjoys many activities that include playing the guitar, singing, and going to the movies with friends. Serving her parish of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and involved with Teen ACTS’s has been a great blessing and way for her to serve her community. Alyssa plans on attending the University of Texas or Texas A&M and majoring in sports medicine. Participating in the 2019 Mrs. Teen Del Rio pageant was something she felt would help her build confidence and communication skills. Alyssa would like to thank everyone that supported her these past few months: family, friends, and her great grandmother Grandma Cuala De La Cruz. Special thanks to Grandma Midiam Flores De La Cruz, Uncle Jesse and Linda Fernandez, Grandpa (PoePoe) Ralph Anthony Fernandez, Grandparents José Luis and Micky Garcia, and most of all God.
• Laitza Castillo Otamendi
Laitza Castillo Otamendi, 17, the courageous and well-rounded daughter of Carlos Castillo and Marisol Otamendi. She is a Senior at Del Rio High School and is the Vice President for Future Businesses Leaders of America, Secretary for National Technical Honor Society, Treasurer for National Honor Society and a member of Health Occupational Students of America. Laitza advocates for the importance of educating her community about their environment. She also enjoys spending her time volunteering around Del Rio and making a difference through community service. After graduating high school, she will attend University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree majoring in public health. Laitza will then attend medical school with the aspiration of becoming a pediatric oncologist. Laitza would like to thank her friends and family for their endless love and support.
• Amaris Leon
Amaris Leon,13, is the daughter of Sergio and Brandy Leon. She is the co-capitan of the Del Rio Middle School Cheerleading team and has participated as an All-Star Cheerleader over the years. She is a member of the Val Verde 4-H program where she raises sheep and goats. Amaris is also a violinist for the DRMS Mariachi Band. In her spare time, Amaris volunteers at different organizations including the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition, her local church, the Wild Game Dinner, and Briana’s Blessings. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue an undergraduate degree in Engineering. She will then seek a law degree from the University of Tulsa. Amaris would like to thank her family and friends, but most importantly she would like to thank God for allowing her to live in this great country that affords so many opportunities to women.
Miss Del Rio contestants
• Dorian Sophia Guadarrama
Dorian Sophia Guadarrama, 17, is the blessed daughter of Jose Carlos and Dorian Guadarrama and the oldest of four siblings. She is currently a senior attending Del Rio High School, and a member of the National Technical Honor Society and Future Business leaders of America. Upon graduation she plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall to pursue a degree in Biology to become a Clinical Research Coordinator. Overall, she would like to thank her family and friends for the endless support and her sponsors; Sugar and Spice Del Rio and Cripple Creek. And most of all, the man upstairs who has always helped steer her in the right direction.
• Jessica Renae Reyes
Jessica Renae Reyes, 19, is the daughter of Ricardo and Delia Reyes, born and raised in Del Rio. She is currently a sophomore at South West Texas Junior College completing her general studies and will soon be transferring to the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio to pursue a degree in dental hygiene next fall. Jessica is always willing to lend a helping hand through volunteer work. She has donated countless hours to her local church, nursing homes, and community events. Jessica would like to thank her family and friends for the endless love and support through her first pageant, most importantly she would like the thank God for the strength and guidance that has been granted to her, without him none of this would be possible.
• Adamary Nataly Morales
Adamary Nataly Morales, 19, is the blessed daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesus and Janie Morales. She is currently attending Southwest Texas Junior College in hopes to one day become a Radiology Technician. Adamary is an active member of her church Templo El Tabernáculo, where she enjoys helping and volunteering in any event. On her spare time, she enjoys playing soccer and hanging out with her friends. Adamary would like to thank her parents, family, church family, friends, and sponsors for their countless support and words of encouragement. Most importantly, she would like to thank God for giving her wisdom, knowledge, and courage because without him none of this would have ever been possible.
• Ariana Raquel Rivera
Ariana Rivera, 18, is the proud daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacinto and Rachel Rivera she enjoys living in our beautiful city Del Rio, Texas. Ariana states she, “wouldn’t be happier representing Del Rio” featuring all the great attractions it has such as our amazing Lake Amistad, San Felipe Natural Springs, Val Verde Winery, Whitehead Memorial Museum as well as Laughlin Air Force Base. Ariana plans to pursue her education as a child psychologist to help treat children with developmental issues to severe mental illness. Currently, Ariana is a youth core member as a volunteer at our local community church St. Joseph’s and served as a Eucharist Minister for three years. She enjoys spending quality time with her family, making the best memories of road trips, learning new techniques in baking, and being the big sister to all of her four younger siblings. Lastly, Ariana has been inspired by her younger brother who is autistic believing that “no one is better than anyone and every person has their own identity and beauty” adding a quote “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” Dr. Seuss.
