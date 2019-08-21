I am still “acclimating” to my new apartment, which doesn’t quite feel like home yet.
One thing that has made me feel much more at home, though, is the discovery of a Bewick’s Wren nest in the hedge outside my living room window.
We are lucky to have a number of different wren species in Val Verde County. Bewick’s and Carolina Wrens are the most common in Del Rio, but we also have Cactus Wrens, Rock Wrens and Canyon Wrens, and in the winter, we have House Wrens, Marsh Wrens, Sedge Wrens and, yes, Winter Wrens.
Carolina Wrens are definitely more common in south Del Rio and along the San Felipe Creek, and they seem to prefer deep brush close to water.
Bewick’s Wrens are more common in drier north Del Rio, though they are found along the creek as well.
Cactus and Rock Wrens definitely prefer the arid stretches of central, northern and western Val Verde County, and they are not difficult to find in north Del Rio. Canyon Wrens, as their name implies, are resident in the deep and rocky canyons of the Rio Grande, Devils and Pecos.
I was out in the backyard for a time over the weekend and watched a trio of Bewick’s Wrens, probably members of the family nesting in my hedge, foraging in the mulberry tree growing in my yard. These little birds are fun to watch, industrially working along branches, continually flicking their long tails and calling softly to each other.
I also spent some time at a friend’s house on Sunday. He feeds a small pod of half-wild cats from his backyard porch, but when the cats have had their fill, the backyard birds take their turn at the food bowl, snatching up the protein-filled kibble.
One pair of Northern Cardinals has been feeding their chicks cat food for several weeks now, and the juveniles are finally flying.
The little cardinals, which are now every bit as big as their parents, followed the female around the yard.
She brought them to the back porch, where she landed on the edge of the cat food bowl and dipped her head to retrieve a piece of kibble, which she quickly broke into small bites with her strong beak. I think she was trying to show her youngsters where they could go to get an easy meal.
But instead of joining her at the bowl and fishing out their own breakfast, the two young cardinals perched nearby and began begging piteously, lowering their head and opening their mouths wide while squeaking and fluttering their wings.
The female ignored them for a while, then flew to them and fed each of them a bit of the stolen cat food.
Kids.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the DelRio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.