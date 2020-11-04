Growing up in Del Rio, Michael Diaz never had anything like Del Rio’s annual “Monster Mash.”

Like most American kids, the Del Rio native would put on a costume and go trick-or-treating. There were no DJs playing music, a selection of food vendors or costume contests. Just the simple knock on door and pleading “trick-or-treat” greeting. Diaz said he likes Del Rio’s alternative way to celebrate Halloween.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.