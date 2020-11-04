Several locals went to The Del Rio Downtown Association’s drive-thru trick-or-treat at BBVA bank this Halloween. The annual Halloween block party “Monster Mash” was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Del Rio’s annual, colossal Halloween block party “Monster Mash” was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event’s usual host, The Del Rio Downtown Association, did a drive-thru trick-or-treat on Halloween to keep spirit of the event alive.
Photos by Myer Lee
Growing up in Del Rio, Michael Diaz never had anything like Del Rio’s annual “Monster Mash.”
Like most American kids, the Del Rio native would put on a costume and go trick-or-treating. There were no DJs playing music, a selection of food vendors or costume contests. Just the simple knock on door and pleading “trick-or-treat” greeting. Diaz said he likes Del Rio’s alternative way to celebrate Halloween.
