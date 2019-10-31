A member of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board said Wednesday tests done on the San Felipe Creek’s water are routinely conducted by another state agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
Joe Joplin, who works for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, also serves as an appointed member of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. He spoke about the creek water tests during Wednesday’s meeting of the parks advisory board.
The creek water tests and their results came under scrutiny by the Del Rio City Council during its most recent meeting.
Joplin made his comments during an update of work of the Protect San Felipe Creek initiative, a volunteer citizens group that operates independent of the city.
“As you all read in the paper, there was some misunderstanding about what Protect San Felipe Creek is. That organization, that group of individuals, that initiative, basically brings a report here, through me, to the parks board. The parks board hears it, like the E. coli ... but that sampling is done by the TCEQ, which happens all the time. It’s nothing special. She (the TCEQ representative) came here, and we said as a board that the (city) council should hear this presentation,” Joplin said.
“At the end of the conversation, we did discuss that,” parks advisory board president Peter Ojeda agreed.
“So that didn’t happen,” Joplin continued. “And at that point, (the TCEQ representative) was willing, as part of her duties, to increase her sampling targets. She was already going to do it anyway, as part of her job, to help Del Rio narrow it down, so that’s all that’s happened there. . . There were no ‘commissioned studies,’ no decisions made by the parks board,” Joplin added.
“They’re (TCEQ), a separate agency that would have done (the testing) anyway,” Ojeda added. He noted the TCEQ has been sampling and testing the water in the San Felipe Creek for many years.
“I guess that’s part of the clarification that we need to make to the public, that this wasn’t something that Protect San Felipe Creek or the parks board took on, to get these studies on the water. This is a separate agency. We simply were given a presentation on that information,” Joplin said.
“The reason we were concerned is that the parks are creek-side parks, and swimming takes place there. So the whole idea was to bring this presentation, so it could get out there and we could address it,” Joplin said.
“We’re keeping an eye on it. I’m keeping an eye on it, and obviously the media’s keeping an eye on it, and hopefully it will be solved, but I can see why there’s a lot of questions,” Joplin added.
Joplin also noted other studies done of and on the creek, such as bio-assessments conducted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, are not initiatives of the city or of the city’s parks board.
“I think the fact that the communication is not there, that (the city council) isn’t hearing the story, is a concern, but that can be resolved,” Joplin said.
The parks advisory board took no action following Joplin’s presentation.
