A man was arrested and is now facing charges of public intoxication, after an incident occurring recently outside Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Sean Richard Morin, 33, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Palo Alto Drive, in Del Rio, was arrested on Sept. 7, at 1 a.m., at Val Verde Regional Medical Center, 801 North Bedell Ave., and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, arrest records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.