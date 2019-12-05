Everyone’s invited to Val Verde County’s first-ever community Christmas celebration on Sunday.
“I want to extend an invitation to everyone to come out and enjoy some fun Christmas spirit. Our goal has always been to create holiday spirit for everyone to enjoy,” Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
Owens thanked commissioners court for approving the event.
“I want to recognize everyone who worked to put this event together. It was a real team effort. Every department came together to sponsor a tree on the lawn with Christmas decorations.
“It’s been exciting to have so many people come out and take pictures with the courthouse decorations. That was exactly what we had in mind,” the judge added.
The county’s Christmas celebration will take place on the grounds of the historic Val Verde County Courthouse, 400 Pecan St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event is free and open to the public, said Sylvia Owens, who is heading up the county’s special events committee.
Owens said she and her team had originally planned to piggy-back off the city’s Christmas kick-off festivities, which include Friday’s Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony, by having the county’s events on the following day. She said those plans changed when she and other organizers realized the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce’s big Wild Game Dinner was the same day.
Owens said decorating of the county courthouse and planning for the Christmas event began in November.
This year’s courthouse holiday decorations include lighted archway over the main entrance to the building, a giant Santa Claus, a Christmas tree and strands of lights and wreaths on the courthouse proper.
Owens said she was inspired by the beloved children’s Christmas book, “The Polar Express.”
The movie inspired by that book will be the focus of Sunday’s Christmas festivities, Owens said.
A screen will be hung from the entryway on the south side of the courthouse, which faces H-E-B.
“We’re inviting people to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and we’re also letting people know it’s okay to wear their Christmas PJs or something really warm and comfy and to bring their kids and watch the movie,” she said.
Santa Claus will put in an appearance and hand out hot chocolate and cookies to kids and adults alike.
Owens said she wants people to take the opportunity to slow down and get into the spirit of the season.
“I love Christmas. It is my favorite time of the year. It’s the joy, the love, it’s Christ is born, it’s a time to reflect on your blessings, the happiest time of the year, and it makes me happy if we can share that happiness. If we can do that, I think it takes us through the rest of the year,” she said.
The county celebration, Owens said, is a chance to share that feeling with the entire community.
“Our whole idea is that, as joyous as the Christmas season is, it can be very stressful. We want people to come and relax, bring their blankets and kids, watch a movie, have some fun and not have to go anywhere to feel that Christmas spirit,” she added.
“We hope to make the movie on the courthouse lawn and the Santa visit a tradition for many years to come,” Judge Owens said.
