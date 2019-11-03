The Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio is honoring the memory of two historical figures with an altar and offerings for “Día de los Muertos,” a traditional Mexican celebration observed on Nov. 2, which translates as “Day of the Dead.”
Cultural Affairs Director Nirce Gomez explained the history and meaning of the altar and the holiday.
The holiday, according to Gomez, was celebrated by the indigenous people of Mexico who honored their late loved ones with an indigenous holiday.
After the Spaniards conquered the land, the indigenous holiday coincided with the Spaniards’ All-Saints Day, which is observed on Nov. 1.
Gomez said a difference in these holidays is that Spaniards celebrate for the deceased, whereas Mexicans celebrate with the deceased.
The popular belief is that on Nov. 1 the souls of the children come back to visit the living, while on Nov. 2 is the adults the ones coming back from the spirit world, according to Gomez.
The holiday is known for vibrant colors, the iconic Catrina skeleton and festivities, but according to Gomez for smaller Indigenous towns in Mexico, it’s a more solemn time.
“There are many varieties of the holiday just as there is indigenous languages in Mexico,” Gómez said.
This year’s altar was created in the style of the state of Oaxaca. The state of Oaxaca uses kites during Día de los Muertos.
According to Gomez, people create giant kites, with colorful ribbons attached on one end, and fly those to allow passage for the deceased to the land of the living. The same kites are used to allow the deceased to return to the land of the dead.
Important aspects of the altar are the placement of salt, glasses of water, white ash in the shape of a cross, sugar skulls, the honoree’s favorite items or food, and much more. The consulate this year is paying tribute to Francisco Toledo and Miguel Leon-Portilla.
Both men originate from Oaxaca. Toledo is known for his work as a painter, sculptor and graphic artist, and Leon-Portilla is known for his work as an anthropologist and historian of indigenous Mexican languages, according to Gomez.
Cinematic movies such as Guillermo del Toro’s “Book of Life,” Disney’s “Coco” and upcoming “Salma’s One Wish” have provided the current generation of children a look into their heritage, according to Gomez.
“The format in which these movies showcase the holiday have helped tremendously. Today’s kids, who may have been on the brink of losing the tradition, are regaining it,” Gomez said.
According to Gomez, last year a little boy took his chocolate skull home and the boy’s grandmother came in the following day for the sugar skull workshop, and explained to Gomez what the child had done with the skull.
“She told me he put the chocolate skull on the ledge of the window, and placed a flower and photo of his late grandfather next to it. He understood the concept of the skull as an offering to grandfather,” Gomez said.
The candy skull workshops by the consulate are presented in conjunction with Casa de la Cultura Director Lupita De La Paz. Gomez said the workshops are an opportunity for the public to immerse themselves in different aspects of the holiday, while also using the items created for their own altars.
All workshops are announced through the Casa de la Cultura’s social media outlets and physical flyers in the consulate’s building.
Traditions shouldn’t be lost, and the people that were not aware are now participating in any way they can, according to Gomez. Día de los Muertos is a time to celebrate with those lost by remembering them the way they were, Gomez said.
The altar will be available for viewing until Nov. 8 at the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, 2207 North Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas.
