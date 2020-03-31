In the coming days, the Del Rio News-Herald will change its business model in response to the historical economic impact of the COVID-19 virus, company officials announced Monday.
The coronavirus is having a massive impact on the local, state and national economies, and the newspaper industry is impacted as well.
On April 8, the New-Herald will begin a two-day-a-week printing schedule and will expand the coverage in both issues. The newspaper will also show an increased focus on digital news with stories posted regularly at delrionewsherald.com. Print copies of the Del Rio News-Herald will be available Wednesdays and Sundays.
Publisher David Rupkalvis said the change is unfortunate but also provides a unique opportunity for the paper to improve its coverage.
“Like most businesses in the community, we did not anticipate having to make such changes before COVID-19 arrived and dramatically disrupted our lives,” Rupkalvis said. “By making this move, we are ensuring the long-term viability of the News-Herald so we can tell the stories of Del Rio for many years to come.”
Rupkalvis said community newspapers like the News-Herald often reflect the economic times in the community. And when times are tough, newspapers struggle as well.
“The News-Herald is much like any other small business,” he said. “Our business model relies on revenues generated from local advertising and subscriptions. Unfortunately, this is not business-as-usual for so many of our local advertisers in this community – and by direct relationship, certainly not for us either.”
About 80 percent of the newspaper’s revenue comes from the advertising of primarily local businesses; the balance is from subscriptions and other products.
The decision to change print frequency did not come easily for the newspaper.
“We made this decisive change to our operating model to be able to navigate through this punishing economic tunnel,” Rupkalvis said. “Doing nothing is not an option. We intend to serve this community for the long term so we took this bold step.”
The announcement comes at a time when the U.S. newspaper industry, which already was facing headwinds, is being especially hard hit by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and response to that.
Publishers and newspaper companies across the nation are taking similar steps to cut costs and increase efficiency as they work to develop new sources of revenue and continue to serve their readers in a time of global crisis.
The new production schedule will allow News-Herald to cut expenses and help it preserve employees, Rupkalvis said.
“Generating quality local news is neither free nor inexpensive,” he said. “Our employees get paid like any others and enjoy good benefits. They live and shop locally and are vital members of our community. We want to take whatever steps we reasonably can to keep them on the job and serving our readers.”
News-Herald Editor Rubén Cantú said the change to the print schedule will not impact the news gathering his staff does.
“We anticipate having better newspapers full of local news,” Cantú said. “We will continue to be out in the community every day, meeting people, collecting information and writing stories about issues that impact Del Rio and Val Verde County.”
Cantú said his staff has overcome obstacles in the past and they will continue to do so.
“My team has more than 50 years of reporting experience here in Del Rio,” Cantú said. “This is our home, and we are here when times are tough and when things are going well. We will persevere and we will make sure the News-Herald always plays a key role in this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.