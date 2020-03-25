Amid the novel coronavirus emergency, Amistad National Recreation Area announced Tuesday all its facilities will be closing to the public effective immediately, in order to comply with federal and state guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.
Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon the closure will be in effect until April 3, when the situation will be reassessed and continued if warranted.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Trump issued coronavirus guidelines for America, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This included avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 persons,” the release states.
“That is why the National Park Service closed the Amistad National Recreation Area Visitor Center and the three group campgrounds on March 17, 2020. All fishing tournaments will have to be rescheduled.”
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens issued an executive order, declaring the coronavirus to be a local disaster and ordering individuals living within the county to shelter at their residences until 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020.
Superintendent Chris Ryan stated that although there are currently no positive coronavirus cases in Val Verde County, he applauds this approach to be proactive and take precautionary measures to attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Del Rio and Val Verde County.
“The National Park Service is closing all of Amistad National Recreation Area for public use. This should not be an issue because persons need to be sheltering in place as required by the executive order,” Ryan said.
The closure includes boat ramps, campgrounds, hiking trails and picnic areas. This closure is effective immediately and will be until midnight on April 3, 2020. The situation will then be assessed to determine if a continued closure is warranted.
“We all need to do our part to slow the spread of this deadly virus. When the closure is eventually lifted, we welcome persons to come back to enjoy their national recreation area, which is a unit of the National Park Service,” Ryan said.
