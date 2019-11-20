National collection week for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts started Monday, and as Thanksgiving Day approaches, Del Rio families are expressing their gratitude by giving back.
Del Rioans are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25, local residents collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area. The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children in need. Area volunteers hope to collect more than 5,722 gifts during the week.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Matt McClelland. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”
Del Rio residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind.
Local volunteers in Del Rio are working in this project and taking donations until Friday at the Northside Baptist Church, 1100 Amistad Blvd.
In 2019, Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children, with 5,722 coming from the local area.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (817) 595 2230, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
