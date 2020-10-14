A Del Rio man is facing multiple charges of possession of controlled substances, after a traffic stop in the city’s north side led to the drugs arrest.
Bryan Alexander Gomez, 44, whose place of residence is listed at the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on Oct. 3, and charged with three different charges of possession of controlled substances, including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, police records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.