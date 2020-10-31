Acuña ofrecerá un programa artístico de fiestas y tradiciones, así como una visita a un altar de muertos con motivo de esta celebración ancestral, todo organizado de manera virtual por la Dirección Municipal de Arte y Cultura.
El festival tiene el propósito de que la comunidad viva sus tradiciones y que aún en esta época de pandemia por COVID-19, a través de la página de presidencia municipal de Acuña, aprecien y disfruten una muestra de la vasta cultura mexicana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.