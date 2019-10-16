A man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and having an active arrest warrant, after police officers responded to an open door late at night at a construction worksite.
Ladarius Dante Smith, 27, a resident of the 1100 block of Wintergreen Road, in DeSoto, Texas, was arrested on Oct. 7, after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the old Sutherland’s building, 2401 Veterans Blvd. for an open door, police records state.
An officer conducted a patrol on the site, and observed a construction company truck outside the front of the building, with two men sitting inside the truck, the arrest report states.
The officer could smell the characteristic odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the report states.
The officer found pills and a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana, the report states.
One of the men in the truck also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Dallas County, and admitted to being in possession of the controlled substances, along with the marijuana, the report states.
Smith was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, and the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor.
Smith was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
