July 31, 2019 Jail log

July 15

Brett Allen McDaniels

Warrant possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 16

Octavio Lopez

Warrant, failure to appear theft of property 2,500-30k

Texas Department of Public Safety

Raul C. Ojeda, Jr.

Warrant, evading arrest detention with vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Pedro Portillo, Jr.

Warrant, violation probation DWI

Del Rio Police Department

Victor Manuel Rojas, Jr.

Unlawful restraint; assault impeding breath/family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 17

Ariel Cedillo

Violation of certain court orders or conditions of bond family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Ray Moralez

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Oscar Salinas

Warrant, parole violation

Del Rio Police Department

Sandra Sanchez

Burglary of habitation

Del Rio Police Department

July 19

Daniel Lomas

Theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Texas Department of Public Safety

Kobe Bryant Meza

Parole violation, engaging in organized criminal activity

Del Rio Police Department

Fernando Vara Valdes

DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15

Del Rio Police Department

July 26

Eduardo Guardiola, Jr.

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; fail to identify giving false fictitious information

Texas Department of Public Safety

Gerard Santellano

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

July 27

Mack Charles Mills

Boating while intoxicated

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Blake Robbins

Possession of prohibited weapon (firearm silencer); possession of a controlled substance

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

David Ojeda Sanchez

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction suspension without financial responsibility

Texas Department of Public Safety

Andrew James Servis

DWI 1st Offense

Texas Department of Public Safety

Alberto Antonio Zamora

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Del Rio Police Department

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.