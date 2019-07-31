July 31, 2019 Jail log
July 15
Brett Allen McDaniels
Warrant possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 16
Octavio Lopez
Warrant, failure to appear theft of property 2,500-30k
Texas Department of Public Safety
Raul C. Ojeda, Jr.
Warrant, evading arrest detention with vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Pedro Portillo, Jr.
Warrant, violation probation DWI
Del Rio Police Department
Victor Manuel Rojas, Jr.
Unlawful restraint; assault impeding breath/family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 17
Ariel Cedillo
Violation of certain court orders or conditions of bond family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan Ray Moralez
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Oscar Salinas
Warrant, parole violation
Del Rio Police Department
Sandra Sanchez
Burglary of habitation
Del Rio Police Department
July 19
Daniel Lomas
Theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Texas Department of Public Safety
Kobe Bryant Meza
Parole violation, engaging in organized criminal activity
Del Rio Police Department
Fernando Vara Valdes
DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15
Del Rio Police Department
July 26
Eduardo Guardiola, Jr.
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; fail to identify giving false fictitious information
Texas Department of Public Safety
Gerard Santellano
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
July 27
Mack Charles Mills
Boating while intoxicated
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Blake Robbins
Possession of prohibited weapon (firearm silencer); possession of a controlled substance
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
David Ojeda Sanchez
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction suspension without financial responsibility
Texas Department of Public Safety
Andrew James Servis
DWI 1st Offense
Texas Department of Public Safety
Alberto Antonio Zamora
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Del Rio Police Department
