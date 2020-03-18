March 18, 2020 Police Blotter
RECKLESS DRIVING
Enrique Alcala, 20, a resident of Centro Avenue, was arrested on Feb. 29, at 11:26 a.m., at the 1300 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with reckless driving, police records state.
According to the arrest report a Del Rio Police Department officer arrested Alcala after he was headed north on the 1400 block of Veterans Boulevard and heard a vehicle revving its engine to a higher than normal RPM.
ASSAULT
Alberto Ricardo Montemayor, 48, was arrested on March 2, at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the 1300 block of East Gibbs Street, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the location for an assault that had already occurred, according to police records.
Angel Narciso Palacios, 28, a resident of the 400 block of Adobe Street, was arrested on March 1, at 11 a.m. at his place of residence, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
According to the arrest report a woman reported Palacios to the Del Rio Police Department from a different location, once she left the residence after the assault.
Roberto Arista, 27, was arrested on March 8, at 3:20 p.m. at the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, on charges of violating his probation or parole, police records show.
Arista had two arrest warrants pending on criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated charges, and was on parole/probation on assault charges, according to the arrest report.
BURGLARY
Johnny Lee Sanders, 47, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Yucca Trailer Park Road, was arrested on Feb. 29, and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, police record show.
Sanders was arrested following the report of a burglary at 3709 Veterans Boulevard, the complainant told police officers that morning he showed up to work and found the manager’s window shattered and the back door forced open, the only thing missing was $40, according to the report.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Gilbert Matthew Wilkerson, 35, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Ran Road, in Leandor, Texas, was arrested on March 1, at 2:39 a.m., at 2005 Veterans Boulevard, and charged with disorderly conduct, police records show.
Wilkerson was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responded to an intoxicated man fighting with his roommate, the arrest report shows.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Samantha Nicole Dingler, 20, a resident of the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 277, was arrested on March 8, at 11:26 p.m., at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Avenue Q, and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, more or equal than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, police records show.
According to the police report Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection for a motor vehicle accident, and upon arrival the officers found a plastic baggy with a blue crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the arrest report shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.