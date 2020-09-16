A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with assaulting a family member, after telling law enforcement officials he had choked his girlfriend, police records state.
Elijah Charles Banks, 28, a resident of the 200 block of West Pafford Street, was arrested on Aug. 29, at his place of residence at 4:59 a.m., and charged with assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third degree felony, according to the arrest report.
