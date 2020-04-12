The possibility of spreading an extremely contagious disease, one that has forced the entire world to reconsider the way communities gather, is making local churches observe preventative measures and implement creative solutions during one of the higher attendance seasons of the year, the Easter Sunday services.
With the state, county and city issuing declarations of local disaster due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the threat of novel coronavirus disease is restricting the number of people allowed inside public buildings, and churches are no exception.
The Easter Sunday service this year will be facing unprecedented challenges, local pastors coincide, but it will still be celebrated.
First United Methodist Church Pastor Juan Osorio said his church will be having one Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m., which will be broadcast on KWMC 1490 AM and on the church’s Facebook page at Del Rio First United Methodist Church.
The service will be public in the sense that anybody can tune in the radio or follow it on Facebook, but the actual building will remain closed until the declaration of emergency and shelter in place are lifted or suspended, Osorio said.
The church, as well as other places of worship in town, is relying upon technology to keep the social distancing guidelines mandated by federal, state and local governments, but still provide a sense of unity to the fellowship.
Esperanza Del Rio First Baptist Church Pastor Jim Wilson said after checking with city and county officials, they decided to hold a service with people remaining in their vehicles and with security posted. The church is anticipating approximately 60 vehicles, he said.
Wilson said the church has been observing social distancing guidelines, asking all staff to stay at home and having only one or two essential employees on campus at one time, the staffers are handling essential operations such as the hotline for emergency food.
“We are following cleaning procedures – we are practicing social distance when employees are on site, such as tech team and worship team for streamed services,” Wilson said.
Other churches will be celebrating several Sunday services at different times, and will be pre-registering attendees in order to split the number of parishioners inside the building at one time.
Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church Pastor Ricardo Rubio said the church will be celebrating three Easter Sunday services, each one with no more than 10 people at one time, all while observing the social distancing guidelines inside the building.
“We will have a security person watching the number of people in the building, we are also using disinfectant provided by our elected officials and we are practicing frequent hand washing,” Rubio said.
The majority of the fellowship in this church, Rubio said, are senior citizens, and ever since the declaration of disaster was issued only younger lectors are coming to participate in the service.
Rubio, as well as all churches contacted by the News-Herald, is also making use of online resources, broadcasting Sunday services on Facebook and YouTube. They were also starting to utilize Zoom, an online teleconferencing system that allows video and audio of multiple users on the same call.
In light of a larger-than-normal attendance expected this weekend, Living Stone Worship Center is moving its Easter Sunday service to the Val Verde County Fairgrounds. Pastor Martin Seca said the service will be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page and on 96.3 FM at 11 a.m.
Seca said social distancing guidelines have led church leadership and churchgoers to observe preventative measures, making a broader use of technology, but instead of a setback this has allowed the church to reach an audience beyond physical limitations.
“Right now we are only allowing 10 people within the building, and we have four more in a different building for the broadcast, we are on Facebook and we’ve had 4,000 listeners not only from here but from distant places such as Wisconsin, New York, Alaska, we even had a couple from Germany listening to the ministry,” Seca said.
Other denominations, such as the Catholic church, are following regional policies and guidelines. The Archdiocese of San Antonio, which oversees 19 counties throughout the area including Del Rio and Val Verde County, issued a memo on March 31, instructing local churches to observe social distancing, and to follow stricter procedures if mandated by local authorities.
Per the memo, some of the Catholic regular practices such as funerals and baptisms are regulated by the 10-people rule, while confirmations and first communions are to be postponed until conditions allow to celebrate them with proper solemnity.
All churches consulted are continuing to serve their respective fellowships throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, while observing guidelines by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention.
“Only essential personal, necessary to provide our services are present in our facilities. We have been encouraging our congregation to follow all the recommendations from the CDC about social distancing, washing of hands and disinfecting surfaces frequently,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Juan Osorio said.
In addition to the gathering restrictions, he said, the church installed hand sanitizer dispensers in strategic places, and the whole building including door handles, rails, pews, chairs, tables and counters are constantly being sanitized.
“All the mail and packages that arrive to our building are sanitized before processing them and placed in the corresponding mailboxes,” Osorio said.
Economic impact
Gathering restrictions and streaming services for local churches mean having little to no fellowship present, and some of the church members are also out of a job or on leave. This increases the financial burden of local places of worship.
“There are many members in our congregation that are not working right now, or whose business are affected by this crisis. We are still receiving offerings by mail and online but have not quantified yet the financial impact,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Juan Osorio said.
Esperanza Del Rio First Baptist Church Pastor Jim Wilson said the church is holding their own for budgeted needs, and members are still giving faithfully “so we are still paying all budgeted and other non-budgeted ministry staff – However, we are employing methods to help cover that.”
Other churches are reaching out to their fellowship, trying to raise awareness of the difficult times.
“We sent a letter to the members of the church, and we’ve had some of them responding, but it is about 20 percent,” Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church Pastor Ricardo Rubio said.
However, Rubio said the church is nowhere near at risk of closing due to the lack of funding.
“We are not going to close the church, we’d never stop paying utilities, the minister’s salary is not an issue, I would never leave and I’d never cease to preach the word of the Lord because of the lack of funds,” Rubio said.
Faith and optimism
Local pastors coincided in their message of faith and hope, and considered the COVID-19 public health emergency will be going back to normal at some point in the near future.
“We believe the situation is going to start going to normal next month, we are still going to observe extraordinary measures and we have to isolate ourselves,” Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church Pastor Ricardo Rubio said.
Living Stone Worship Center Pastor Martin Seca said the coronavirus emergency represents a challenge, but it has helped the church to be more creative and to reach out to the fellowship in different ways.
“We have been going through some changes strengthening our social media, the next generation is more social media-driven and Del Rio needs to be doing this,” he said.
“We’ve had some incredible ideas to expand social media platforms, even our Wednesday services are going good, the challenge we are having is how we do things, because a church is a place of connection, we are trying to figure out how to do that and still stay at a safe distance,” Seca said.
Esperanza Del Rio First Baptist Church Pastor Jim Wilson said nothing takes the Lord by surprise.
“He is still in control. As the church, we need to determine what message the Lord is sending to us through this crisis. Those who believe in God, cannot miss the element of timing. The church is quarantined globally during her season of highest attendance.
“We need to be on our knees asking the Lord for grace and wisdom during this attack by the so called, ‘invisible’ enemy. That terminology is significant to the church, as our greatest enemy is indeed invisible,” Wilson said.
Príncipe de Paz Methodist Church Pastor Ricardo Rubio recommended everyone to keep calm, since a positive attitude is key to keep the immune system in good conditions.
“In Matthew 6:6, we are told to pray, the Lord is telling us to stay home, to shelter in place,” Rubio said.
