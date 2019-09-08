The Amistad Dam Road at the United States Port of Entry near Del Rio, will be closed all day September 11-12 to prepare for the ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Amistad Dam on Sept. 12, the International Boundary and Water Commission announced.
The closure does not affect access to the Air Force Marina. However, motorists traveling to or from Mexico will not be able to cross at Amistad Dam and are advised to cross at the Del Rio-Acuña International Bridge, the commission said.
Amistad Dam Road is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.
In honor of the historic event, the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico, is inviting the public to the anniversary ceremony to be held Thursday, at 9 a.m.
Visitors attending the ceremony are being advised by the commission to park at the Amistad Dam Field Office, 670 Texas Spur 349, Del Rio, and take the shuttle to the event at the center of the dam.
The International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico, is responsible for applying the boundary and water treaties between the two countries.
