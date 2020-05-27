A San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District employee recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the school district will not discuss the issue in further detail, a school official said.
“SFDR has provided as much detail as we can at this time. We will not be discussing this issue any further,” San Felipe Del Rio CISD Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna said.
Sunday night the school district issued a release in which the school district was notified of the employee’s results. The district’s statement came in the heels of the city of Del Rio and Val Verde County confirming the 15th and 16th cases of COVID-19.
The school district’s release does not mention whether the employee is the 14th, 15th or 16th positive case. The 14th and 16th cases are considered community spread related and the 15th case is domestic travel related.
Per an announcement from the city of Del Rio, the 16th case is considered a direct result of the 15th case.
The school district stated on May 20 the employee was at Buena Vista Elementary campus’ gym between 9 a.m. to noon for parent pick up of third grade student belongings.
“SFDRCISD has verified that the employee never had contact with any items being retrieved by parents, and that the employee was wearing a mask during all the parent interactions. “Additionally, parents were asked to wear a mask when entering the gymnasium to retrieve their child’s items,” the school district said.
According to the school district, it is making every effort to contact every person that is believed to have had contact with the infected employee. Parents that visited the Buena Vista gym are advised by the school district to self-monitor for symptoms such as cough, congestion, body aches, fever, chills, sore throat, loss of smell or taste and gastro intestinal symptoms.
Further safety procedures were not provided by the school district.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention states it takes approximately 2-14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear. The release does not mention the employee’s whereabouts prior to and after May 20.
