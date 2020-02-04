The city of Del Rio announced last week updates to traffic signs throughout the community. Beginning on Feb. 10, these updates will be changing habits of drivers passing by segments of Avenue E, Avenue D, and Lenora Avenue.
“The Traffic Control Division will be replacing 10 yield signs with stop signs and adding three new stop signs in February. The streets to be affected are: Avenue E, Avenue D, and Lenora Avenue,” the city’s Public Relations Department announced.
Additionally, a crosswalk will be installed across West Cantu at Center Drive with new sidewalks. Margaret Street will be re-striped from West Cantu Road to Mary Lou Drive.
These changes, the release said, are expected to occur between Feb. 10-21.
According to the city, these changes will improve traffic safety in these areas. Additionally, the city is reviewing other streets and intersections to continue traffic safety improvements throughout the year.
The added stop signs along Lenora are also accompanied by new 25 miles per hour posted speed limit signs.
“As a reminder, it is unlawful to drive in excess of the 25 miles per hour within all areas designated as residential (unless otherwise posted),” the release states.
“We encourage drivers to always be aware of their surroundings and obey all traffic signs and devices. Thank you for doing your part to ensure traffic safety in our community!” Del Rio Chief of Police Fred Knoll said.
For more information about completed or ongoing projects, contact the Del Rio Streets Division at (830) 774 8631 or visit their website at cityofdelrio.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES
FROM Yield to Stop
• Avenue E at 4th St.
• Avenue E at 5th St.
• Avenue E at 7th St.
• Avenue E at 8th St.
• Avenue E at 10th St.
• Avenue E at 12th St.
• Avenue D at 7th St.
• Avenue D at 8th St.
• Avenue D at 10th St.
• Avenue D at 11th St.
• Avenue D at 12th St.
Posted speed limit 25 mph
• Lenora Avenue
New Stop signs
• Lenora at Don Martin
• Lenora at Javier Drive
• Lenora at Alyssa
