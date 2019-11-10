The “kill rate” at the city’s animal control facility was discussed Wednesday by members of the city’s animal advisory board.
The discussion began as Emmett Salinas, of the city’s animal control department, prepared to present members of the city’s animal control and protection board with the department’s monthly activity report.
Before Salinas presented the report, Animal Advisory Board Chair Tom Stanley asked Salinas if he could in future months reformat the report.
“One of the things that the public is judging us on is our kill rate. Is it possible to show your monthly kill rate in a percentage?” Stanley asked.
He said he would also like to see the department differentiate between the animals put down because of injuries or disease and those euthanized for space reasons.
Salinas said he could and told the board the animal control department received to 317 calls during the month of October. Of those, 280 calls dealt with animal control issues and 37 did not, he said.
Included in the total calls were 23 emergency after-hours calls, Salinas told the board.
“Those type of calls consist of human exposures (bites or scratches), animal exposures, calls from the police and fire departments, calls from emergency rooms,” Salinas said.
Salinas said the department recorded six human and three animal exposures during the month.
The department received 120 complaints about animals running at large. Of those animals, 86 were captured, and three citations were issued. Of the dogs impounded by animal control, 22 were redeemed by their owners.
He said 21 animals were surrendered to the department in October, adding these are typically animals whose owners can no longer care for them or whose owners are moving away.
Animal Advocacy of Del Rio rescued 13 animals from the city’s animal control facility, and 26 dogs and cats were adopted from the animal control facility.
Salinas said a total of 87 animals, 54 dogs and 33 cats, were euthanized in October.
“Is that number high or the same?” board member Ana Markowski Smith, who is also the county attorney, asked.
“Last month (September) was a little bit lower than that. It did come up. We’re just limited with space, just so many kennels. It did go up this month (October),” Salinas replied.
He added during the colder months of the year, he anticipates the department will receive fewer calls for animals running at large as dogs and cats seek shelter and warmth.
Stanley also noted the kill rate was high and asked how many animals were “held over” from the previous month.
He noted once the number of animals redeemed, rescued by AARC and adopted were subtracted from the number of animals rounded up, “that leaves 68 animals they actually housed, but we killed 87.”
“And that’s not good,” Stanley said.
“I know you’ve been busy helping us in the county. Do you keep those numbers, too? Smith asked.
Salinas said the report included numbers the animal control department had recorded doing work in the county.
“Can you possibly add the year-to-date (kill) rate also? Because I really think our year-to-date numbers are lots better than they were the year before, from June to June. I think if you look at it only on a monthly basis, you’re going to have things that skew it one way or the other, but if you look at it year-to-date, you’ll get a truer picture of what’s going on,” Stanley said.
When city staffers indicated they could, Stanley added, “Of course, what we’re dealing with here is not the fix, it’s a symptom of the root cause, and the root cause is that people are not taking care of their animals.”
