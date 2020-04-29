Monday night’s thunderstorm brought heavy winds, similar to that of a tornado or hurricane, that upturned the property of many Del Rioans and left them without power. This is the second storm to heavily impact the community recently, a local meteorologist said.
“Unlike April 11, the April 27 storm did not bring hail, but rather extremely strong wind and gusts – some of the highest on record for the Del Rio area,” STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
City and county work crews assisted AEPTexas workers Tuesday morning in removing two large pecan trees about a block apart in south Del Rio.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw on Tuesday surveyed the damage down by the two downed trees.
The first tree fell near the intersection of Spring and Johnson streets, blocking Johnson Street. The second pecan went down on Central Street about a half a block north.
Similar damage from Monday’s thunderstorm occurred throughout the county, Owens said.
“There were a lot of trees knocked down, some fences, some roofs, but the majority was not so much structures, but things like trees and fences, and when trees come down, as you can see here, down come the power lines,” Owens said.
“Every one of the precincts was out last night, clearing streets, and right now, they’re assessing as to where we can be the most help,” the county judge added.
In the 100 block of Rhonda Drive, on the city’s north side, the strong winds severely damaged the roof on an apartment building, picking up and blowing away large sections of shingles. Strong winds also lifted a large trampoline and carried it for nearly a block before slamming it into a vehicle, causing body damage to the car.
“We, the city and the county, are looking at whether we need to declare a state of disaster so maybe we can get some money back to help these people,” Owens said.
Del Rio International Airport reported wind gusts at 77 mph, which are the highest confirmed wind gusts for the evening. “There have been additional reports of higher wind gusts from personal weather stations (up to 103 mph) that have not been confirmed,” SWTX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
Schreiber explained wind gusts of 77 mph are comparable to that of a Category 1 hurricane and an EF-0 tornado.
Category 1 hurricanes consist of winds ranging between 74-95 mph, with the winds causing damage. An EF-0 tornado is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with wind speeds between 65-85 mph but can cause minor damage and can peel the material off some roofs.
Schreiber added there are unconfirmed reports of a tornado or funnel cloud in the Del Rio area during the storm.
“However, radar imagery does not indicate significant rotation associated with the storm. Brief rotation – although rather insignificant – was noted near the Devils River north of Lake Amistad,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said he is working alongside the National Weather Service in order to verify if the radar skipped a scan around the time the funnel and or tornado video was taken.
“While the damage in town remains consistent with straight-line wind damage, a temporary lapse in radar coverage may explain why tornadic activity does not appear on the radar,” Schreiber said.
He said there was a skip in the radar scanning for about eight minutes around 8:30 p.m. and that a video circulating in social media showing a twister may have been shot during the brief delay in the radar scan.
“This would explain why the radar imagery is not consistent with tornadic activity, and why a tornado was not warned for. The storm in question certainly did not scream ‘tornado,’ but it is possible that one may have briefly occurred during this ‘blind’ period on radar,” Schreiber said.
He added that if indeed there was a tornado, it appears it was west of the city limits based on the various videos, and it would have likely been very brief.
“The damage in the city is due to winds, not a tornado,” he said.
The storm began at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night and caused significant damage to the community, such as uprooted trees, broken branches and damaged power lines. This left many Del Rioans without power for several hours, or in some cases well into the next day.
Tuesday morning the City of Del Rio stated online that by 10:38 a.m. power was estimated to return to 95 percent of the public.
According to Schreiber, there have only been a handful of wind speeds in similar caliber on record for Del Rio. One of those was a severe thunderstorm on April 25, 1990 in which Laughlin Air Force Base received wind gusts at 112 mph and there was widespread damage in town.
