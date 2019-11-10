You hear it all the time now. As soon as someone mentions their service in the US Armed Forces, the automatic reply is, “Thank you for your service.” All veterans probably feel humbled by this quiet statement of respect. After all, we are still alive. We are all too aware of those who gave their lives while in service to our fellow countrymen. Nevertheless, every veteran – myself included – is also aware that we had accepted the challenge of service in the military – the challenge to die, if necessary.
When I entered Air Force Basic Training in March 1972, I was “engaged” to my high school boyfriend who was serving in the Army at the time. At a first week bull session with the training instructors the subject of marriage in the military came up. After the questions about Air Force marriages seemed to be exhausted, I brought up my situation with my Army boyfriend. The response was, “Well, that’s a horse of a whole different color – no guarantees there.” I was devastated.
The next day I screwed up my courage to knock on Staff Sgt. Hehl’s door, walk in, stand at attention, salute, and request a discharge. She listened to my tale of woe and responded, “Airman Jones, can you accept a challenge?” I took the bait as I gulped, “Yes, ma’am.” Staff Sgt. Hehl then said to give it three days and if I still felt the same way to come on back and she’d let me out.
I went back to my bunk and thought about going back home to Iowa after talking about joining the Air Force ever since I was 10 years old. I pictured trying to explain my change of heart to my family, friends, and former coworkers. Then I honestly evaluated my boyfriend and our so-called “engagement.” I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t face those people, and I knew I couldn’t live with the regret of not meeting the challenge.
Five weeks later, after earning an Overall Excellent rating in basic training, Staff Sgt. Hehl stopped at my bunk during final inspection and said, “Well, Airman Jones, you’ve come a long way since that little talk five weeks ago.” I actually had to jog my memory, and then casually said, “Oh yeah, that was really…” Staff Sgt. Hehl brought me up short with an “Excuse me, Airman!” “Yes, ma’am, I remember. Thank you, ma’am.”
That challenge changed my life. I got an education, career tools, and the honor of being called a veteran. But most of all, I learned I could do it – I could accept a challenge and succeed. I hope all who are fearful as they embark on a new adventure have someone there to ask, “Can you accept a challenge?” And, if that challenge is for you to serve in the military today, let me offer my own sincere “Thank you for your service.”
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
