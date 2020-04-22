A dog surviving gunshot wounds to the head has the Del Rio animal advocacy community looking for alternative ways to raise funds during the COVID-19 economic shut down, and provide much-needed veterinary care for the pup.
A recent computerized tomography scan revealed Winston, a Shih Tzu, took two bullets to the head. Although the dog does not have any injuries from the bullet fragments remaining in his head he is in need of veterinary care, Dancers for Dogs founder Alexa Bain said.
Bain said Winston was shot a while ago and the advocacy group does not know how the dog was able to survive the injury. “While we don’t know exactly when Winston was shot, his case is far from unique,” Bain said.
The advocacy group is raising funds for Winston, who is now suffering from an ear infection.
Bain said anyone can make a tax deductible contribution at www.dancersfordogs.com.
While Winston has not sustained severe damage from the bullets, he does have a severe infection that will require surgery. “His total medical expenses will not be cheap and we just hope that he will be OK,” Bain said.
Bain said the advocacy group is trying to prevent animal cruelty cases, such as the puppy hung on a road sign in south Del Rio, and a German shepherd shot on the side of the road last year.
Both Dancers for Dogs and Animal Advocacy & Rescue Coalition – Del Rio continue to provide medical care for the abandoned and abused animals in Del Rio, Bain said.
“With COVID-19, our fundraiser events are on hold but we do have fundraisers online. Any support goes a long way and it’s greatly appreciated,” Bain said.
The advocacy group recently began a vlog series on YouTube, in which Del Rioans will be able to see “influential ballet dancers” help the advocacy group “shed light on the neglect and abuse of animals in Del Rio.”
