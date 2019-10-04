Recently I met a family that included the mother, her two sons, and her daughters-in -law. You could tell there was a lot of love between them and I asked myself about those relationships and how could this be.
In looking at that family I realized there is a parallel between our relationship to our sons-in law and daughters-in-law and g family members, and our relationship to God.
First, there has to be something within us or a basic nature that has the capacity to love. The very basic nature of God is love, (1 John 14:6) and we are made in His image, (Genesis 1:26-27) so we are all created with some ability to love.
But there are situations where a special love can be bestowed upon certain people. That can be because we choose to or those individual have met some special requirements.
For instance, sons-in-law and daughters-in -law who married into our family.
We can also have a very special relationship to God because of our relationship to His Son, Jesus Christ, (1 John 4:9-10). God loves His Son very much, (Matthew 3:17) and when we have asked god to forgive our sins and asked Christ Jesus into our hearts as Lord and Savior we have a new special relationship to Him, (Romans 9:25, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Galatians 2:20).
We are accepted by God because of that relationship to His Son, (Colossians 1:12-14).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
