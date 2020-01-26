El Gobierno del Estado de Coahuila, a través de la Secretaría de Salud, envió un aviso epidemiológico a sus distintos centros médicos para que personal pudiera identificar oportunamente la presencia de casos de infección respiratoria asociada al nuevo coronavirus (2019-nCoV), que ha tenido presencia en países asiáticos.
A través de un comunicado del Comité Nacional para la Vigilancia Epidemiológica, el aviso epidemiológico se envió a todas la Unidades de Vigilancia Epidemiológica y Hospitalaria de primero, segundo y tercer nivel del país, que son parte de la Red Nacional de Laboratorios de Salud Pública y personal del Sistema Nacional de Salud.
Ante esto, la Secretaría de Salud de Coahuila mantiene su sistema de vigilancia permanente en atención a los protocolos nacionales que emite la Secretaría de Salud Federal en sus unidades médicas de primer, segundo y tercer nivel, a fin de detectar casos sospechosos de personas que pudieran estar vinculadas a visitas a la Ciudad de Wuhan, en China, lugar donde se originaron los primeros casos.
Los Coronavirus son una familia de virus que circulan entre humanos y animales. Han ocurrido casos de Coronavirus que evolucionan y desarrollan la capacidad de transmitirse de animales a humanos y propagarse entre las personas, como es el caso del Síndrome Respiratorio Agudo Severo y el Síndrome Respiratorio de Oriente Medio.
La dependencia indicó que se ha solicitado, de acuerdo al protocolo que marca la Secretaría de Salud Federal, que cualquier persona que cuente con antecedentes de viaje a la Ciudad de Wuhan, Provincia de Hubei, China, o haber estado en contacto con un caso confirmado en aquel Continente y presente fiebre o enfermedad respiratoria aguda, acuda a una unidad de salud para su revisión y supervisión médica.
Entre los síntomas del Coronavirus se encuentran fiebre, tos, dificultad para respirar, problemas gástricos y diarrea.
En casos más severos se presenta neumonía, síndrome respiratorio agudo severo e insuficiencia renal.
La Secretaría de Salud de Coahuila insistió a la población en general en aplicar medidas preventivas específicas, como lavado de manos frecuente, consumir sólo alimentos bien cocinados y agua potable o embotellada, así como evadir lugares concurridos, consumo de carne cruda y en lo posible evitar el contacto con personas enfermas.
Warning issued to prevent respiratory illnesses
The Coahuila Health Ministry issued an epidemiological warning to its different medical centers, in order to identify cases of respiratory disease associated with the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has been reported in Asia.
The National Committee for Epidemiological Surveillance said in a statement the epidemiological warning was issued to epidemiological and hospital surveillance units in the country, levels first through third, which are part of the National Network of Public Health Laboratories, and to the National Health System staff.
The Coahuila Health Ministry remains vigilant in response to the protocols issued by the National Health Secretariat in medical units levels first through third, in order to diagnose cases of people who could be linked to visits to the city of Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can be human and animal-borne.
In some cases coronavirus have developed the ability to go from animals to humans and spread among people, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
The agency stated it has been asked to follow Federal Health Ministry protocols pertaining any individuals with a travel history to the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, or have been in contact with a confirmed case in Asia, and present fever or acute respiratory disease.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, gastric problems and diarrhea.
In more severe cases, the virus causes pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome and renal failure.
The Coahuila Health Ministry asked everyone to observe preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, to consume well-cooked food only, and drinking bottled water, as well as avoiding crowded places, consumption of raw meat and avoiding contact with sick people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.