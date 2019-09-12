Logan Fisher was everywhere for the Brackett Tigers on Friday night.
The two-way star made an impact on both sides of the ball as the Tigers upped their season record to 2-0 with a 46-28 win over La Pryor at Brackett’s Tiger Stadium.
Fisher ran for three scores, threw for two more and returned an interception for a score as the Tigers rallied from an early 14-12 deficit.
Brackett grabbed a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on the strength of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Fisher to Javier De Leon and a five-yard scoring strike from Fisher to Kristopher Creel.
However, La Pryor provided the counterpunch in the second quarter, returning a pass 38 yards for the touchdown, and then taking a 14-12 lead on a 53-yard pass from Marco Castillon to Erin Patiño.
But Brackett reclaimed the lead late in the second quarter as Conrado Talamantes scored on an eight-yard run, and Fisher tacked on the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Fisher’s defensive skills came into play early in the third quarter as he picked off a La Pryor pass and returned it 83 yards for the touchdown. He then ran in the conversion to build a 28-14 lead for Brackett.
After La Pryor cut the lead to 28-22 on a 63-yard pass from Castillon to Ruben Amaya, Fisher struck again, scoring on a six-yard run to push the lead to 34-22 with less than a minute to play in the third.
La Pryor added one final score as the fourth quarter began when Castillon found Patiño for a 10-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 34-28.
But Fisher capped Brackett’s offensive explosion with a pair of long scoring runs – 40 and 59 yards – to help the Tigers finally put away the Bulldogs, 46-28.
Brackett finished with 478 total yards of offense including 346 yards on the ground. Fisher finished with 16 carries for a 169 yards while Michael Falcon carried the ball 17 times for 144 yards.
Fisher also threw for 132 yards.
De Leon led the Tigers’ receivers with three catches for 52 yards. Creel had seven catches for 36 yards, Vincent Martinez had one catch for 35 yards, and Talamantes finished with one catch for nine yards.
Defensively, Fisher led the team with nine tackles and an interception.
Talamantes added eight tackles. Ivan Gonzalez and Cole Paxton each had five tackles and one sack, and Max Hernandez had five tackles as well. Austin Britton finished with a sack.
Brackett travels to Eldorado Friday to face the Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
