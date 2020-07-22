Del Rioans are invited to participate in an online spiritual renewal set for Saturday.
The event, which is called “The Shaking,” is being billed as a community revival and will be a Facebook live event aimed at “uniting as one community to worship and find hope for a better tomorrow.”
The Facebook live event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
There is a conference call line for persons to hear the service without Facebook or radio access. The dial-in number is 1-425-650-1390 and the conference code is 765937.
Mahalia Frost, a spokesperson for the event, said the Shaking was organized by several Del Rio churches.
“Living Stone, Esperanza First, Bible Way, Del Rio Christian Fellowship and the Baruch Hashem Assembly came together to put together this event that is really a community-wide revival,” Frost said.
The name for the event, she said, was selected with care and with an eye on the troubles of the present day.
“When you look at what’s happening in the world today, not just within our individual communities, but globally, when you look at what’s happening in the environment, there are so many things going on, it’s like, we’re not expecting an earthquake, but things are going on. We’re not expecting these storms, but they are happening. We can’t fathom this pandemic, we can’t fathom the divisions between our communities, so much chaos, and when you look at things over time, God has really been trying to get our attention, so our lives are being shaken.
“What we thought was the norm has been flipped upside-down, so that we’re now operating inside a new normal. We are realigning our priorities, and understanding that, when a drastic change comes, it means there must be something great on the other side,” Frost said.
With so much uncertainty and fear and anger in the world, Frost said, some people may ask if there is hope, while others are actively seeking it.
“A lot of people are feeling overwhelmed with anxiety and worry, and we’re reminded that if we take a moment to be still, once our priorities are realigned, we realize that God is still present,” she said.
“If we look at Hebrews, chapter 12, verse 26 through 29, it talks about a shaking, and it boils down to the fact that the only things that will remain when God shakes the earth are the things that are connected to him,” Frost added.
The Shaking is an event to remind Del Rioans they are connected to God and that hope is ever-present.
“We want to revive our community. We want to remind them of hope. We want to ignite that fire again, to bring us back together and remind them to connect to God,” Frost said.
She said the idea of a unified community is also important to remind Del Rioans they will get through these difficult times together.
“What better way to display and celebrate that but to have these different churches, these different groups of people unite and set the example? We want this to be the catalyst to something amazing that’s up ahead,” Frost said.
Originally, planners looked to have an outdoor event where physical distancing and CDC guidelines could be maintained, Frost said.
“Then we began to assess and see what was happening in our community, and we took that into consideration, and we saw the COVID-19 increase and then drastically increase, and our conversation became, ‘How do we exercise wisdom and still bring the community together?’ The easy thing would have been to put it on pause and wait for this to blow over, but we looked for other options and decided to try the virtual thing,” Frost said.
The event will be streamed live on the Facebook event page called “The Shaking Del Rio’s Community Revival.” The event will also be streamed on the Facebook pages of the participating churches.
The event will also have a conference call hotline where participants can call in and enter an access code.
“That way they will be able to hear the praise and worship music. They can hear the word that will be released that evening and feel connected via their phone,” Frost said.
Listeners can also tune in to 96.3 FM on the radio, which will broadcast the event.
Frost said the event will also feature “prayer lines,” allowing Del Rioans to call in and request specific prayers for a person or situation.
“We wanted to make sure we maximized every avenue available to us to receive the word and make sure that people felt connected. Thankfully, we have modern technology that can connect us even if we can be together physically. We want people to know they are not alone. We want to remind people they are not walking the road by themselves,” Frost said.
