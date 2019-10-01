I find it extremely difficult to believe the hospital is doing all it can to facilitate a seamless transfer of service. The hospital has developed a reputation clearly known throughout our county.
Cancer patients will continue to suffer and eventually die without the urgency needed from the hospital decision makers. I’m saddened and embarrassed at this situation. There is a building across the street with a lot of empty space that is devoted to Dr. Vega’s video consults with mental health referrals, has this space been considered.
AAAAARRRRRRGHHHH! What a mess, my frustration is that at the end of shift everyone goes to their high dollar homes for their high dollar meals and the cancer patients turn to prayer because that’s all patients have in their CORNER!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.