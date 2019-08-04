ACUÑA, México – Liliana Flores, Directora de Aduana y Protección Fronteriza en Del Río, Texas, se reunió el miércoles nuevamente al filo de las 3 de la tarde con una representación de los migrantes que se encuentran en un campamento en el Parque Braulio Fernández Aguirre para evaluar los avances en la atención de las solicitudes de asilo en los Estados Unidos.
La delegación de migrantes estuvo encabezada por dos representantes de Camerún, quienes iban en representación de los migrantes de África en general, y dos representantes de los migrantes procedentes de la República de Cuba.
La delegación de migrantes fue acompañada por el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto, el representante de la Dirección de Protección Civil para asuntos migratorios, Carlos Catache, y un regidor comisionado a migración.
Los migrantes dialogaron por casi 45 minutos con la representante del CBP en la mitad del puente internacional Acuña-Del Rio, ante quien expusieron sus inquietudes, más que nada las relacionadas con la lentitud en la tramitación de asilo.
El martes los migrantes de África se habían reunido con las autoridades municipales para exponerles un pliego petitorio de 30 puntos, varios de ellos de competencia de CBP.
Esto es lo que derivó en una nueva entrevista con las autoridades norteamericanas, la que se dio el miércoles y de la que los migrantes regresaron satisfechos, en el sentido de que serán atendidos pero en la medida de las posibilidades de tiempo de CBP.
Esta vez no hubo necesidad de cerrar el puente internacional ni de reforzar la seguridad como en la entrevista anterior entre CBP y los migrantes ocurrida el 16 de julio, cuando la circulación en el puente internacional se cerró por espacio de aproximadamente una hora.
Migrants meet with CBP director again
ACUÑA, Mexico – Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores met Wednesday afternoon with representatives of migrants who have established a camp at the Braulio Fernández Aguirre Park, to discuss any progress in their petitions for asylum.
The group of migrants was led by two Cameroon nationals, who were speaking on behalf of migrants from African countries, and two Cuban nationals.
The migrants were accompanied by Ciudad Acuña Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto, Civil Protection for Migration Issues Director Carlos Catache, and an Acuña councilmember commissioned in migration.
Migrants and Del Rio officials talked for about 45 minutes in the middle of the Acuña-Del Rio international bridge. The migrants expressed their concerns, especially those pertaining the timeliness of the asylum petition.
On Tuesday, migrants from African countries had met with Acuña municipal authorities to present a 30-point petition, several of them pertaining Customs and Border Protection.
The meeting was followed by the new interview with U.S. authorities, one from which the migrants returned satisfied, and with a feeling that they will be taken care of as soon as CBP is able to.
This time there was no need to close the international bridge or strengthen security as in the previous interview between CBP and migrants taking place on July 16, when traffic in the international bridge was closed for about one hour.
