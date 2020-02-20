In an era of instant news and multimedia publishing capabilities, when virtually everyone is carrying a wealth of information in their pockets in the form of a cellphone, terms like gigabytes (1,000 megabytes), terabytes (1,000 gigabytes) and even zettabytes (too many zeroes to list) are becoming the norm in the media industry.
The digital revolution has changed the publishing game tremendously in a very short period of time.
In the early to mid 1990s, professional digital photography was struggling to take off. Although Sony announced its first floppy disk cameras as far back as 1981, they didn’t become very popular, especially in the pro-consumer market.
Most of us in the newspaper business looked at digital cameras in disbelief, and thought they’d never achieve the sharpness, clarity, reliability, and ease of use of film cameras. Pentax K-1000, Nikon’s F series, Olympus and other cameras developed a reputation over decades due to their toughness and reliability.
Newspapers used commercial developing services. Some even had their own mini-labs.
Newspapers used to buy film in bulk. As a young reporter carrying my own camera, I had to reload the film cassettes in the dark room with film enough for 10-12 shots, depending upon the event I was going to cover.
We didn’t fill the cassettes at capacity (36 shots) because chances were we were not going to use it all before we had to develop it, in time for the daily edition of the paper.
The arrival of the digital single lens reflex cameras (late 1990s) in digital photography, and later on Apple’s iPhone (2007), are just two of the historical landmarks that would start shaping the future of media as we now know it.
But back to topic, the evolution of information, the ease of publishing has also made it easy for anybody to publish almost anything, without the accountability that used to come with it.
Modern technology is utilized all the time. As you read these lines – which I am thankful for – a large number of individuals in Del Rio are utilizing the airwaves, fiber optics and a wide array of modern amenities not only to stay informed, but also to express their feelings and opinions.
This technology, which allows us to stay in contact with our family and friends, can unfortunately also be used to sway and to mislead public opinion.
In an era when everybody and anybody can publish stories, photos and even videos online, it has become more important than ever to verify sources, to check who is behind a publication, and to make sure the information has not been manipulated by someone with obscure interests.
If you want to stay informed with real news, read beyond the headline. If it is too shocking to be true, chances are it is not real news, you can also check other stories published by the same outlet or author, and get a general feeling if they are always publishing more or less the same type of stories.
Check the date. Some authors try to sway public opinion by publishing old stories or pictures and taking them out of context.
Before sharing, commenting or sending stories to your friends, make sure the stories are legit by looking up the same or similar stories in trusted, well-established news outlets.
Overnight outlets can just disappear after spreading fake news, while established organizations have a reputation to protect, employees making a living, and advertisers making all of this possible.
Now, during election season, it is more important than ever to make an educated decision and to make it based upon facts, real information that can only be trusted when it comes from reliable sources.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
