The summer heat is making its way earlier than expected, as the city of Del Rio recorded high temperatures during the week.
On Monday, the Del Rio National Airport recorded a high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, STWX Strategic Weather Meteorologist Daniel Schreiber said, adding this record beat the 1953 record of 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the same day.
“The highest temperature ever recorded in June in Del Rio is 112 degrees Fahrenheit, which occurred in 1988 (June 9). This actually was the hottest day ever recorded in the history of Del Rio,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber added Tuesday broke the June record for the hottest temperature recorded at noon, with 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
“The all-time highest noon time temperature ever recorded in Del Rio happened on July 27, 1954, which was 104 degrees Fahrenheit at noon,” Schreiber said, adding the early 1950s were comparably hot.
Eagle Pass, on the other hand, was the hottest city in the United States on Tuesday, with a temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit. “Technically, it tied with Rio Grande Village in Big Bend – but that’s not really a city, but a campground,” Schreiber said.
According to Schreiber, other statistics over the past few days have put Del Rio near the top of the list of the hottest places in the United States, depending on what weather sensors and thermometers are considered reliable.
So far this month, the city of Del Rio has been averaging about four to five degrees above normal temperatures, with some of the more recent triple-digit days surpassing 10 degrees above normal high temperatures, according to Schreiber.
Usually around this time of the year temperatures are in the low to mid 90s, Schreiber said.
“Our recent heat locally was mostly due to a strong high pressure centered over the region, which often results in warming temperatures as air is compressed in the atmosphere. Earlier in the month, Death Valley and portions of the Desert Southwest were under scorching heat, and this pattern just migrated east over us. June 9’s heat, however, was sort of a combination of this high pressure and the ‘cold’ front, which aided in drying out the air further, making temperatures easier to heat quicker (temperature heats and cools faster with lower humidity) - and that's why we saw the record noon-time temperature, as well as cooler temperatures this Wednesday morning,” Schreiber said.
Much of the southern United States has already migrated into a summer pattern, especially having just experienced a third Atlantic tropical system of the season which didn’t officially start until June 1, according to Schreiber.
