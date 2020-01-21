Filing opened Wednesday for three seats on the Del Rio City Council.
Those seats will be filled in the May 2 municipal election.
The open seats on the city council are the District III position currently held by Liz Elizalde De Calderon, the At-Large, Place A, seat currently held by Diana Bejarano Salgado and the At-Large, Place B, seat currently held by Rowland Garza, City Secretary Maria C. Acosta said Friday.
Both Elizalde De Calderon and Garza have reached the term limits of their seats and both are seeking other elected offices. Salgado has filed for re-election to the At-Large, Place A, seat she currently holds, Acosta said.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
Anyone seeking to run for the city council seats is encouraged to go by the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 109 W. Broadway St., and pick up a candidate packet.
“The candidate packet provides prospective candidates with required forms and instruction guides. Texas election laws limit the role of the city secretary’s office to accepting and filing the various candidate applications, affidavits and statements and noting the date of filing, but does not advise, judge or comment on the timeliness of reports,” Acosta noted in an open letter she prepared for candidates.
Acosta said it is the responsibility of her office to conduct and oversee the city election.
“However, to facilitate the May 2 election process, a joint election has been agreed to in conjunction with the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District and the Val Verde County Hospital District elections. In order to enable this process, all three entities, including the city, will contract with the Val Verde County Clerk to conduct and oversee the May 2 election,” Acosta wrote in the letter.
Acosta said prospective candidates must meet certain requirements set out by the city charter and file a completed application for a place on the ballot.
“The information is also online and on the city’s web site,” she said.
Prospective candidates must be U.S. citizens and a qualified voter in the state of Texas.
“The candidate must also have resided for 12 months preceding the election in the corporate limits of the city or in territory that has been annexed by the city in the preceding 12 months,” Acosta said.
Candidates for the District III seat on the council must reside within the District III boundaries.
The city secretary said anyone with questions about city council candidacy or anyone who wants to pick up a candidate packet or file an application for a place on the ballot may do so between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the city secretary’s office.
Acosta said anyone who has questions may also call her at (830) 774 8715.
